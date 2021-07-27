There was one thought Cole Johnson kept coming back to as he neared his decision.
“You have the rest of your life to work a 9-to-5 job, but you’re not always going to have this chance to play college football,” he said Tuesday.
The James Madison quarterback was “on the fence” about whether or not it’d be wise to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility the NCAA afforded all athletes in wake of the coronavirus-impacted year to return to school for a sixth season this fall.
He said after the spring slate he had a full-time opportunity as a financial advisor waiting in Arlington if he wanted it. Johnson, though, following his first season as JMU’s full-time starting signal-caller and fresh off a heartbreaking loss to eventual champion Sam Houston in the FCS national semifinals, elected for another campaign in the purple and gold instead.
“We’ll have a lot of guys returning,” Johnson said, “but I think even with some guys who weren’t able to play in the spring [because of injury] and who are transferring in, I just thought we were going to have a really loaded team this year. And in talking with our coaches, obviously, that last [semifinal] game left a bitter taste in our mouths, so I thought it was the right idea to come back and I’m happy.”
Johnson said he used the early part of the short offseason to heal the thumb injury he suffered during the spring postseason. Since then, he’s concentrated on bulking up to 215 pounds – the heaviest he said he’s ever been – to withstand the hits he might take during a full-length 11-game regular-season schedule and the potential for as many as five playoff games.
All along through June and July, the 6-foot-5 passer has started adjusting to a retooled offensive staff he’ll work with in his final season with the Dukes.
JMU wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan added the responsibility of offensive coordinator when ex-Dukes OC and quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery bolted for FBS Buffalo in May. JMU coach Curt Cignetti hired former Alabama staffer Tino Sunseri to coach quarterbacks.
“Coach Shanahan has already had some really good ideas,” Johnson said. “We’ve always talked about stuff, especially this past year when we’re on the field about what we like and what we don’t like. And I think Coach Sunseri is a really, really smart guy and he’s already added a lot of stuff and taught us a lot of stuff in the film room that I didn’t realize or think of in terms of coverages and defenses.”
Johnson got better from one game to the next in the second half of the spring season, and finished with 1,633 passing yards and 11 touchdowns while topping the FCS in passing efficiency.
“Once we got rolling there, every game he built on the previous game,” Cignetti said, “and had a lot of success and developed a lot of confidence.”
Johnson said he believes if he continues making good decisions, which he thought was the big difference between the first three games and last five games of the spring slate, then he’ll keep improving. He threw four interceptions in the first three games, but only three in the final five.
“I was making the right decision in the moment,” he said, “whether that’s running or passing or throwing it away. I think I was forcing stuff in the beginning of the year and I think I can continue to improve on that throughout this season. I feel a lot more confident going into this season, having those reps, so it’s continuing to take less sacks, less hits and make the right decision in the moment, whatever that is, so we can be successful.”
Said Cignetti: “He’s ready to build off of what he did in the spring. He’s a great decision maker, can throw the ball, can really get you out of trouble and he’s a really smart guy.”
As for Johnson’s future in financial advising. That’s not going away. He said he’s working some part-time and that the same company understood his reasoning to stay on the gridiron for one more season.
“I’m very happy to be back,” Johnson said.
