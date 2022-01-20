Cole Johnson’s days of playing inside Bridgeforth Stadium may be over, but his football career isn’t done just yet.
Johnson is exploring a shot at making an NFL roster and made his first step toward that on Saturday, playing in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
When he first arrived last Wednesday, Johnson said he talked with what turned into be his teammates for the next few days. He was amazed by how many FBS players at the game knew about JMU football and how much they respected it.
“It was actually a really cool opportunity to be able to go down and meet a lot of guys who played against or know about JMU football,” Johnson said Thursday. “I think the respect that we have with a lot of these huge FBS programs is what I really saw and learned when I was down there.”
It was a short week for the players to learn a 45-page playbook that they received just days before arriving in Orlando. Johnson said he went down to Florida on Wednesday and had two days of practice to learn the new plays and terminology.
During the two-and-a-half-hour practices, Johnson said it was a lot of one-on-one drills to showcase skills, but also a time to work with new wide receivers and learn the playbook.
He described the game as a “backyard football” type of setting at times when receivers didn’t remember the play or route that they were supposed to run.
Johnson finished with 89 passing yards on 10-of-14 passing and a game-high two touchdown passes.
“I thought I played pretty well,” Johnson said.
The sixth-year senior played in five series during the game as the two teams rotated quarterbacks to make sure each of them got to play in front of representatives from 30 of the 32 NFL teams.
Johnson said he talked to a couple of scouts while he was there, receiving feedback on his strengths and weaknesses. He added that he’s learning a lot every day about the NFL process and how to navigate it.
“I think I have a chance at the next level, maybe a low chance of being a late-round draft pick and maybe a potential free agency deal,” Johnson said. “I think you have to find the team that kind of falls in love with you and the type of person and player you are.”
Johnson is set to travel to Indianapolis next week to train there for a month before returning to his hometown of Virginia Beach for a few days prior to JMU’s pro day in late March.
The NFL draft is set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
