With each decision and on every throw, he looked the part of a poised, veteran quarterback.
The kind of signal-caller a hopeful team can lean on to navigate a long campaign with lofty goals.
Sure, it was only Game 1 and James Madison sixth-year senior Cole Johnson was matched up against an inferior defense on Saturday night, but the 6-foot-5 right-handed thrower never appeared fluttered in the No. 2 Dukes’ 68-10 rout of visiting Morehead State.
“I think that spring season really helped me get my feet under myself,” Johnson, who emerged as the program’s top quarterback in the months of March, April and May, said, “and got me playing more confidently and get adjusted to the whole offense. So, I felt great going out there.”
He always searched for the most open receiver and then delivered with purpose, giving the 22,229 eager purple-and-gold clad supporters plenty to cheer about – and chances to sail those streamers – in their return to Bridgeforth Stadium for the first time since 2019.
Johnson’s first scoring throw was a 54-yard pass stretching the seam to slot receiver Kris Thornton, hitting him in stride while setting the tone for the evening.
“He threw a lot of deep ones last year, too,” third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Johnson, “and if you’re going to have a fully dimensional passing game, you’ve got to be able to throw it deep, short, horizontally and attack all different field levels. He feels very confident in his deep ball and he feels like that’s one of his better throws.”
Johnson, who finished with 299 passing yards and five touchdowns, connected with Thornton, the team’s leading receiver with 82 yards, again for a score in the third quarter on a five-yard pass.
The other three passing touchdowns by Johnson were distributed to three different pass-catchers – wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., running back Solomon Vanhorse and wide receiver Kevin Curry Jr. Wells Jr.’s touchdown came after a play-action fake that worked so well, the defense lagged in their reaction to cover Wells Jr. And then a 34-yard throw to Curry Jr., which capped Johnson’s night, was another one of those deep tosses Johnson handles so well.
“We came in with a really good game plan,” Johnson said. “I feel like we played a really balanced game to the point where we can run it or pass and so when they start coming down on the run and start crowding the box, it opens up a lot in the passing game.”
Said Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer: “[Johnson] is a winner and that’s why he has been playing for them and running their offense really efficiently.”
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison safety Que Reid (1) celebrates after making an interception during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Morehead State wide receiver BJ Byrd (1) gets wrapped up by James Madison safety Chris Chukwuneke (34) and James Madison cornerback Taurus Carroll (27) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
James Madison running back Kaelon Black (6) gets wrapped up by Morehead State linebacker Sese Aumavae (36) as he cuts through traffic during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Morehead State wide receiver BJ Byrd (1) is knocked out of bounds by James Madison safety Wayne Davis (8) and cornerback Taurus Carroll (27) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Morehead State wide receiver BJ Byrd (1) drops a pass under pressure from James Madison cornerback Antonio Webb (11) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) tries to escape from Morehead State linebacker Enzo Fantau-Barker (8) on a keeper during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
James Madison running back Kaelon Black (6) is forced out of bounds by Morehead State defensive back Tyler Noble (4) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Morehead State quarterback Mark Pappas (14) gets a pass off under pressure from James Madison defensive lineman Bryce Carter (15) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
James Madison running back Latrele Palmer (5) is pursued up the field by Morehead State defensive back Jelani Ray Garvin (9) and linebacker Justin Benvie (11) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Morehead State quarterback Mark Pappas (14) fires off a pass under pressure from James Madison linebacker Kelvin Azanama (7) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
James Madison safety Que Reid (1) celebrates after making an interception during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
The James Madison football team takes the field before the start of an NCAA football game against Morehead State in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
The Marching Royal Dukes color guard performs on the field before the start of an NCAA football game against Morehead State in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Field Notes Art
James Madison offensive lineman Liam Fornadel (77) holds the American flag as the team prepares to take the field before the Dukes' win over Morehead State on Saturday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) warms up before the start of an NCAA football game against Morehead State in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison wide receiver Kris Thornton (8) fends off Morehead State defensive back Tyler Noble (4) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison running back Kaelon Black (6) looks for a route through traffic during the first half of an NCAA football game against Morehead State in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
Morehead State head coach Rob Tenyer looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison running back Kaelon Black (6) shakes off Morehead State defense as he charges up the field during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Gamer Lede
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) throws a pass during the Dukes' win over Morehead State on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
Morehead State wide receiver BJ Byrd (1) gets wrapped up by James Madison safety Chris Chukwuneke (34) and James Madison cornerback Taurus Carroll (27) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison University students cheer during the first half of an NCAA football game against Morehead State in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
Morehead State quarterback Mark Pappas (14) during the first half of an NCAA football game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (2) wraps up Morehead State running back Issiah Aguero (23) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison defensive lineman Bryce Carter (15) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison running back Kaelon Black (6) gets wrapped up by Morehead State linebacker Sese Aumavae (36) as he cuts through traffic during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
Morehead State wide receiver BJ Byrd (1) is knocked out of bounds by James Madison safety Wayne Davis (8) and cornerback Taurus Carroll (27) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
Morehead State wide receiver BJ Byrd (1) drops a pass under pressure from James Madison cornerback Antonio Webb (11) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) tries to escape from Morehead State linebacker Enzo Fantau-Barker (8) on a keeper during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) reads the play call from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison running back Kaelon Black (6) is forced out of bounds by Morehead State defensive back Tyler Noble (4) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
Morehead State quarterback Mark Pappas (14) gets a pass off under pressure from James Madison defensive lineman Bryce Carter (15) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti glances up the sideline during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison running back Latrele Palmer (5) is pursued up the field by Morehead State defensive back Jelani Ray Garvin (9) and linebacker Justin Benvie (11) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
Morehead State quarterback Mark Pappas (14) fires off a pass under pressure from James Madison linebacker Kelvin Azanama (7) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Gamer Secondary
James Madison wide receiver Kevin Curry Jr. (82) catches a touchdown pass during the Dukes' win over Morehead State on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti and his team walk off the field after an NCAA football game against Morehead State in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
JMU Blows Past Morehead State
The James Madison football team sings the school's alma mater after an NCAA football game against Morehead State in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
It was Johnson 10th career start on Saturday evening and his five passing touchdowns tied a school single-game record for touchdown passes thrown by one player in a game.
“He just continues to improve and get better,” Cignetti said.
Three of Johnson’s five touchdowns came in the second half, in which the Dukes (1-0) outscored the Eagles (0-1) 51-7 following a lackluster first 30 minutes. Morehead State tallied 128 of its 196 total yards in the opening half, and JMU committed five of its six penalties then, too.
“It was embarrassing,” Dukes running back Latrele Palmer, who rushed for 98 yards and two scores, said about that first half. “That wasn’t the JMU everyone knows, so once we went to halftime, [Cignetti] gave us a speech saying we have to play way better than this. … Then, everyone just got locked in.”
Palmer’s 47-yard rushing score was the first of three straight JMU touchdowns to begin the third quarter. The next two came following interceptions.
In total, JMU had three interceptions – one each from safety Que Reid, cornerback Taurus Carroll and cornerback Greg Ross – leading to 21 points. The defense also registered a fourth-quarter safety and completed the contest allowing the fewest rushing yards (-57) in a game in Dukes history.
Reid’s interception enthused the jam-packed crowd.
“Having 22- to 23,000 in the stadium, it was very exciting,” Reid said, “and you feel more excited when you can hype the crowd up after making a big play.”
Noted Johnson, in true veteran fashion, about the Dukes’ faithful after his strong start to the new season: “When I’m in the game, it’s kind of weird. I tone everything out and I don’t listen to the noise. … But it’s really nice to look up into the stands to see everyone supporting us.”
BOX SCORE
Morehead State 3 0 7 0—10
James Madison 7 10 28 23—68
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—Thornton 54 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 10:02
MSU—Foster 33 field goal, 6:11
Second Quarter
JMU—Wells Jr. 5 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 13:10
JMU—Ratke 23 field goal, 4:15
Third Quarter
JMU—Palmer 47 run (Ratke kick), 13:58
JMU—Thornton 5 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 11:35
JMU—Vanhorse 15 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 8:51
MSU—Aguero 2 run (Foster kick), 3:46
JMU—Palmer 4 run (Ratke kick), 0:13
Fourth Quarter
JMU—Curry Jr. 34 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 11:45
JMU—Safety, 8:35
JMU—Vanhorse 5 pass from Atkins (Ratke kick), 3:24
JMU—Bentley 4 run, (Ratke kick), 0:08
Individual Stats
RUSHING—MSU: Aguero 8-9, Harris 1-3, Stoudemire 2-(-3), Adebayo 2-(-5), Pappas 4-(-29), Cramer 5-(-32). JMU: Black 12-100, Palmer 2-98, Rutherford 3-58, Bryant Jr. 7-36, Douglas 5-21, Vanhorse 3-14, Atkins 2-7, Johnson 3-7, Bentley 1-4.
PASSING—MSU: Pappas 22-41-3-243, Cramer 1-3-0-10. JMU: Johnson 19-28-0-299, Atkins 4-6-0-44.
RECEIVING—MSU: Byrd 9-127, Adams 4-22, Armour 3-17, DeBlasio 2-34, Aguero 2-24, Graves 1-14, Krautz 1-10, Davis 1-5. JMU: Thornton 4-82, Wells Jr. 4-60, Curry Jr. 3-50, Vanhorse 3-39, Black 2-48, Bracey 2-26, Hudson 1-13, Painter 1-11, Cheatham 1-5, Douglas 1-4, Turner 1-4.
