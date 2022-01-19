James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson was named the 2021 College Football Performance Awards FCS National Performer of the Year on Wednesday.
Johnson is the second Dukes player to receive the award, joining former signal-caller Bryan Scor in 2016. He was chose from a list of 34 national nominees.
The Virginia Beach native had one of the best seasons in program history this past season, completing 287-of-422 passes for 3,779 yards and 41 touchdowns. He threw just four incompletions on the year and also had six rushing scores.
Johnson finished fourth in the final vote for the Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award after setting JMU single-season records for passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions. He was the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, earned second-team All-American honors from Stats Perform and HERO Sports and was a third-team selection by the Associated Press and Phil Steele.
Nationally, Johnson ranked second in the FCS in pass-efficiency rating (173.4), third in completion percentage (68%) and yards per pass attempt (8.95), fourth in passing touchdowns (41) and 15th in passing yards per game (269.9).
Former CFPS FCS National Performers of the Year include North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (2019), who is now in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, and well-known Old Dominion product Taylor Heinicke (2011), who was the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team this past season.
