Cole Johnson was patient during his time in the quarterback room at JMU. He could have transferred after not being named the starter until his senior year, but instead he waited his turn and it paid off.
He battled for most of his entire collegiate career donning the purple and gold, fighting to be the starting quarterback, serving as the No. 2 quarterback for three seasons. In his final season, he shined.
But that came after years of waiting for the opportunity.
Johnson sat behind Bryan Schor during the team’s FCS National title run in 2016 and was the backup for Ben DiNucci in the Dukes’ championship appearance in 2019. During the shortened spring season, he won the starting job, but it didn’t take long for him to compete for it again.
The Virginia Beach native struggled with turnovers in the first few games, leading to Gage Moloney taking over as the team's starting signal-caller. But after the program paused due to COVID-19, Johnson won the starting job again, didn’t miss a game and never looked back.
During the fall campaign, Johnson appeared to be a different quarterback. After throwing seven interceptions in the spring, Johnson only threw two during the Dukes’ run to the semifinals in Fargo, where he matched his season total, committing two more turnovers through the air.
The sixth-year senior threw for 210 yards on 25-of-34 passing for two touchdowns and two interceptions against NDSU on Friday night. It may have been Johnson’s worst game statistically in the playoff run for the Dukes, but that didn’t make watching him any easier for NDSU head coach Matt Entz.
“If that was a bad game, my heart didn’t feel like it. He’s really good,” Entz said of Johnson. “He hurt us a little bit, but I don’t think as much if he could sit there and pat the ball and sling it all over the field.”
Johnson’s four interceptions were a season-low for a JMU starting quarterback since 1999.
“It’s been amazing being a leader of this team,” Johnson said following JMU’s FCS semifinal loss at NDSU. “All the guys that I’ve come in with, seeing the transition as we’re growing throughout the six years and seeing the guys grow with me, it’s heartbreaking to go out like that.”
Johnson returned for his final season, not because he wanted to, but because his teammates and coaching staff wanted to make one last run with him in the huddle, he said.
Johnson garnered national awards for his play this fall, leading the Dukes to a 12-2 season, setting single-season records for passing yards (3,779) and passing touchdowns (41) in the process. He was named Third Team AP All-American, finished fourth in the Walter Payton Award voting and was third in the Dudley Award voting.
The 6-foot-5-inch quarterback was the highest finisher in the Walter Payton Award voting from JMU since Vad Lee finished fourth in 2014.
During his final playoff run, Johnson set a single-game playoff record with five passing touchdowns against Southeastern Louisiana in the second round. He also holds the single-game record for passing touchdowns after throwing six twice against Elon and Towson this fall.
Since Johnson arrived at JMU in 2016, the team has went 70-11, appearing in five national semifinals, three championship games and winning one national title. Though Johnson only started in his last two seasons in Harrisonburg, JMU is a place he said he will never forget.
“It’s a super special place in my heart, a home away from home,” Johnson said of JMU. “It’s really hard to leave this program after six years, but I can definitely say I love JMU.”
