NEWARK, Del. – Hardly anyone sitting among what was left of the rain-drenched, soggy crowd at Delaware Stadium realized who had it.
Cole Johnson’s decision to pull the ball on a third-and-short option late in the third quarter was a Houdini act and took James Madison’s narrow margin to a comfortable one on the way to the No. 7 Dukes’ 22-10 road win in Colonial Athletic Association action over No. 23 Delaware on Saturday afternoon.
“I was getting a lot happier and feeling a lot better when I saw him running with it,” third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “I’ve seen it before from him probably three or four times, and I think people sometimes over commit to the [running] back and kind of disregard [Johnson]. It was a great read and big play in that game.”
Instead of letting running back Latrele Palmer, the leading rusher on Saturday, pick up the first down with a yard or two to extend the drive, Johnson kept it. He avoided Delaware defensive back Noah Plack and sprinted 36 yards – the longest run of Johnson’s career – into the blue-shaded end zone for JMU’s first and only touchdown of its victory.
“They were in cover zero with everybody attacking the [running] back,” Johnson said. “Obviously, I have the read there to pull it if I can and fortunately, [Plack] crashed down and I was able to get around the edge.”
Said Delaware linebacker Johnny Buchanan about Johnson: “He’s faster than a lot of people give him credit for.”
Johnson’s score halted a mostly frustrating afternoon for the Dukes’ offense. Up until the touchdown, they couldn’t take advantage of short fields provided by the defense and special teams units. JMU had an average starting spot of its own 41 throughout, but had to settle for field goals repeatedly.
Three plays prior to the touchdown, though, JMU defensive end Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji sacked Delaware quarterback Zach Gwynn and forced him to fumble. Dukes safety Chris Chukwuneke recovered to give the offense the ball at the Blue Hens’ 45.
“We knew coming into it that we had to take advantage of opportunities in the red zone,” Johnson said, “and obviously we’d like to do a better job of that with scoring touchdowns and less settling for field goals. It’s something we’ve harped on these last couple of weeks when we’ve struggled with it, but fortunately we were able to get a touchdown there and get a little more separation.”
Kicker Ethan Ratke converted all five of his field-goal tries to set a school-single game record, and four of them came before Johnson’s score.
Ratke’s fourth gave the Dukes (6-1, 4-1 CAA) a 12-10 edge on Delaware (3-4, 2-3 CAA) and was booted through a steady downpour for 47 yards, which tied for the second longest field goal of his career. He made two kicks from 47 yards, one from 42, one from 37 and one from 30.
“I just tried not to think about [the rain] too hard,” Ratke said. “It was in the rain and there was kind of a breeze and I was really just thinking, ‘Give it a chance.’ It was close, but luckily it went in.”
That fourth field goal would’ve been enough to leave with a victory, thanks to another dominating performance from the defense. The Dukes limited Delaware to 109 yards of total offense and only 24 yards (0.8 yards per rush) on the ground.
Blue Hens running back Dejoun Lee, the CAA Offensive Player of the Year this past spring, was held to 31 yards on 15 carries.
JMU tallied three sacks of Gwynn and 10 tackles for loss. Safety MJ Hampton and cornerback Greg Ross each had an interception.
“We had a hard time,” Delaware coach Danny Rocco said of his offense. “Between the tight coverage that they play. They’re very aggressive, so things don’t come open quickly and so even when we were firm in pass protection, there was nowhere to throw the ball on timing. So as plays extended, the pressure became more relevant, and so it’s a combination of both. They’re good.”
BOX SCORE
James Madison 6 3 10 3—22
Delaware 3 7 0 0—10
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
UD—Coe 51 field goal, 8:53
JMU—Ratke 30 field goal, 4:46
JMU—Ratke 37 field goal, 2:10
Second Quarter
UD—Collins 26 pass from Gwynn (Coe kick), 11:03
JMU—Ratke 47 field goal, 4:08
Third Quarter
JMU—Ratke 47 field goal, 11:33
JMU—Johnson 36 run (Ratke kick), 1:01
Fourth Quarter
JMU—Ratke 42 field goal, 7:04
Individual Stats
RUSHING—JMU: Palmer 19-74, Johnson 6-53, Agyei-Obese 18-45, Bryant Jr. 5-25. UD: Lee 15-31, Paoletti 5-11, Yarns 2-6, Collins 1-0, Watson 2-(-3), Gwynn 6-(-19).
PASSING—JMU: Johnson 15-30-1-119. UD: Gwynn 6-20-2-85.
RECEIVING—JMU: Agyei-Obese 3-11, Vanhorse 3-9, Wells Jr. 2-43, Palmer 2-17, Bracey 1-16, Painter 1-11, Brown 1-7, Thornton 1-4, Turner 1-1. UD: Coleman II 2-17, Pitts 1-28, Collins 1-26, De Maille 1-11, Vandamia 1-3.
