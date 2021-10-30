His distribution was as efficient as a UPS deliveryman around the holidays.
Everybody got a gift.
James Madison senior quarterback Cole Johnson threw six touchdowns to five different wide receivers and he completed throws to nine total pass-catchers on Saturday in the No. 5 Dukes’ 45-21 romp of visiting Elon in Colonial Athletic Association action at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“I’m speechless, man,” wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., who had two touchdown catches, said of seeing fellow receivers Reggie Brown, Kris Thornton and Devin Ravenel as well as tight end Clayton Cheatham find the purple-painted end zone, too.
“I know how much work we put in at practice,” Wells Jr. said, “and how tired we get, but we always push through and always go hard, and I’m just proud.”
Johnson said: “It’s really enjoyable for me, seeing how hard a lot of these guys work in practice and stuff. And then obviously with the offense struggling the past few weeks and those guys not getting as many touches as they’d like, it’s just great to be back on track offensively.”
Johnson’s six touchdowns set a school single-game record for passing touchdowns, and never before Saturday had the Dukes ever have five wide receivers with at least one touchdown catch in the same game.
“I thought we created a really good game plan to spread the ball out,” Johnson said, “and get guys in different situations or different formations to exploit the defense, so I can’t put too much credit on myself. It was a great job of creating a great game plan by our coaches.”
Of Johnson’s six touchdowns, five came in the first half and four happened in the second quarter as part of a run when the Dukes (7-1, 5-1 CAA) tallied 21 straight points into halftime to build their large lead and bury the Phoenix (4-4, 3-2 CAA).
The 6-foot-5 signal-caller helped JMU solve some of the red-zone issues it ran into in previous weeks with four of his touchdown throws coming inside the Elon 20-yard line. And all of his tosses for six showcased the variety of ways in which Johnson is capable of dispersing the ball to so many targets.
“Cole Johnson had an unbelievable game,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said.
Elon coach Tony Trisciani added: “I said it earlier in the week that I thought [Johnson] is playing the best football of his career, and certainly today was that day and his career day.”
His 4-yard throw into the end zone to Brown occurred after Johnson was forced to elude pressure. Johnson slid to his right while stepping away from an Elon defensive lineman before shuffling to his left ahead of firing toward Brown, who was streaking across the back of the end zone for a 14-7 Dukes edge.
Throughout Johnson’s career, he has always thrown the deep ball well also. And this performance included that as well. His high-soaring pass to Thornton down the seam hit Thornton in stride for a 58-yard score to go up 21-14 in the second stanza.
Cornerback Taurus Carroll’s interception of Elon quarterback Davis Cheek on the consequent series halted a back-and-forth and trading of touchdowns between Cheek and Johnson. Carroll returned the ball to the Elon 8 and Johnson turned the takeaway into points when he found Wells Jr. on a back-shoulder fade for the first time near the pylon to extend the Dukes’ advantage to a two-touchdown lead.
“That was the pivotal few plays in the game,” Cignetti said. “That’s for sure.”
Another throw from Johnson to Wells Jr. for his second touchdown, a 13-yard pass with 50 seconds left in the second quarter, sent Johnson into the locker room having completed 20 straight passes and the Dukes into the half with a comfortable lead they’d never lose.
“It just goes to our receivers going out there and making contested catches,” Johnson said of the long streak of completions, “and just taking what the defense gives me.”
Johnson finished 22-of-25 for an 88-percent completion rate and 307 yards through the air. His completion rate was a season high.
“He was very comfortable, and you could tell,” Wells Jr. said.
Box Score
Elon 7 7 0 7—21
James Madison 7 28 10 0—45
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—Cheatham 8 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 5:53
Elon—Daughtry 52 pass from Cheek (Davis kick), 3:21
Second Quarter
JMU—Brown 4 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 14:26
Elon—Weeks 3 pass from Cheek (Davis kick), 10:17
JMU—Thornton 58 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 9:38
JMU—Wells Jr. 6 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 7:23
JMU—Wells Jr. 13 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 0:50
Third Quarter
JMU—Ratke 32 field goal, 8:28
JMU—Ravenel 31 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 2:39
Fourth Quarter
Elon—Cheek 1 run (Davis kick), 7:48
Individual Stats
RUSHING—Elon: Thomas 6-40, Witherspoon 10-36, Cheek 12-7, Griffin 2-6. JMU: Palmer 20-83, Bryant Jr. 11-44, Johnson 4-14, Vanhorse 3-9.
PASSING—Elon: Cheek 18-33-1-198. JMU: Johnson 22-25-0-307.
RECEIVING—Elon: Daughtry 7-112, Thomas 4-20, Brayboy 2-27, Parham 2-15, Williams 1-16, Witherspoon 1-5, Weeks 1-3. JMU: Wells Jr. 8-114, Thornton 5-95, Ravenel 2-53, Brown 2-2, Palmer 1-8, Cheatham 1-8, Painter 1-8, Vanhorse 1-5, Bryant Jr. 1-5.
