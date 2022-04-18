Deon Jones sat in the stands at Bridgeforth Stadium watching James Madison and Montana play in the FCS quarterfinals in primetime back in December.
He watched as the crowd backed the Dukes and the atmosphere stuck out to him, he said.
Jones was visiting Harrisonburg as a safety in the transfer portal, looking for a place to spend his final year of eligibility.
When Devin Ravenel put JMU on the board first with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Cole Johnson in the opening quarter and the crowd erupted in support, Jones said he was sold on committing to the Dukes. Three days later, he made it official on Twitter.
Fast forward a few months down the road and Jones, a Boston College transfer, is wrapping up his first set of practices with the Dukes as the spring football schedule nears its end.
Though the Oxon Hill, Md., native is adjusting to a new defense, it’s not something he’s a stranger to.
Jones spent the first three years of his college career at Maryland before graduating and moving up the east coast to Boston College for two years. He played in nine games with the Eagles in his first year at Boston College, but suffered a knee injury against Virginia in the team’s season finale.
That injury limited Jones to just two games in the 2021 season, but he said he feels healthy at the end of the spring practices with JMU.
In his transition from Maryland to Boston College, Jones said he got comfortable and it allowed him to become complacent at times. He said he learned his lesson from that and this season, Jones is set on staying outside of his comfort zone with the Dukes.
“I actually like feeling uncomfortable because you don’t get complacent,” Jones said. “When you uncomfortable, your head is down and you on grind mode. I don’t want to get complacent.”
One of the things keeping Jones uncomfortable is learning a new system he hasn’t played in before. At both Maryland and Boston College, Jones played as a single-high safety, but at JMU he’s learning the two-high safety shell.
Jones, who said he’s still learning the defense, isn’t afraid to learn from younger players or older players at JMU because he’s “new to the program” and is willing to listen to anyone.
“Just understanding that I don’t have everything together yet, I’m still learning,” Jones said. “If it’s from a younger guy, I can learn from him. If it’s from an older guy, I can learn from him.”
Jones said he’s learned from many in the safeties room, including Sam Kidd, but he’s also learned from Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, JMU’s defensive leader in the locker room this spring.
In the new system, Jones said he’s trying to improve as a safety by making plays on the ball. He called himself a “dog,” citing liking to hit in the open field.
“I definitely want to take my game to the next level, making more plays on the ball,” Jones said. “I know I can tackle. … I can hit, I can bang, but I want to take my game to the next level this year.”
With JMU being Jones’ third school of his collegiate career, Dukes’ head coach Curt Cignetti called his experience “a real plus.”
“A veteran guy, good communicator back there,” Cignetti said of Jones. “Real positive guy with leadership qualities. He’s still learning the defense too. I think he can definitely help us in the fall.”
For his final season, Jones is closer to home, which is something that means a lot to him, he said. Being back near the Washington D.C. area where he grew up, it will allow Jones’ mother, Erica, to attend games.
When he steps on to the field, he said he looks into the stands to find her in the crowd. The next time he does, Jones will scan the stands that he last sat in as a prospective transfer and that sold him on becoming a Duke.
“I always find her,” Jones said. “That’s everything to me. She’s happy when I’m on the field because she knows I’m happy.”
