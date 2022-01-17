Tim Jones brought the ball up the court and quickly attacked the basket less than two minutes into the game at No. 1 Randolph-Macon last week.
The senior point guard almost tripped as he hit the brakes at the free throw line, but he regained his balance, finishing at the rim for his team’s first points of the game.
It was a simple play. But for Jones, it was more than that.
The layup put him over 1,000 points for his collegiate career at Eastern Mennonite.
Growing up in Forestville, Md., Jones didn’t envision scoring 1,000 points in college,he said. He just wanted to play at the next level.
So when he did eclipse the mark, it was a good feeling, he said.
“I never really dreamed of being a 1,000-point scorer, but when I got here and worked hard and I got put in position to be able to do that, I was very thankful,” Jones said.
Though he didn’t grow up thinking of scoring that many points, he did grow up dreaming of playing against the No. 1 team in the country. Ultimately, he accomplished both in the same night, but EMU was on the losing end of an 82-55 blowout loss.
Jones said he didn’t think much of it during the game, but he took time afterwards to reflect on his accomplishment.
EMU head coach Melvin Felix said he was proud to see Jones achieve the hard feat of scoring 1,000 points.
“It's something that he’ll be able to take with him and he’ll never forget it and obviously I won't either,” Felix said. “For him to be one of our 1,000-point scorers in our program is something that'll be in the books for him, something that he can always look back on. His kids can see it.”
The road to 1,000 points started five seasons ago, when Jones first set foot on EMU’s basketball court. During his freshman season, he didn’t play much, but he was able to learn from a veteran group.
EMU didn’t click until the end of that season, according to Jones, but when they did, they made a lot of noise in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. They had to play their way into the ODAC tournament, eventually beating No. 1-seeded Randolph-Macon in the quarterfinals before losing to Emory and Henry in the championship game.
“We put all of our individual agendas away and we just wanted to win,” Jones said of his freshman season. “I was able to really learn that year. I wasn’t playing that much at the time, but I was able to just enjoy the energy, the excitement, the camaraderie.”
The following season, Jones was named a captain and he never looked back. He’s been a leader ever since, Felix said, even if it took some time for him to adjust to his new role.
Coaches would tell Jones to be more vocal on the court and speak up in practice. Quickly, the point guard gained confidence and became a leader. Over the course of the last two seasons, he’s become more vocal, evolving from a lead-by-example player, Felix said.
“A player-led team is always better than a coach-led team,” Jones said.
Jones’ leadership and work ethic isn’t confined to just basketball, but also in the classroom, according to Felix.
“He’s one of those guys, that ultimately, is the guy that everybody can kind of look up to, and say, ‘Hey, man, like, that's how you do it on and off the floor,’” Felix said. “If you attack it with that work ethic that he has, which is relentless, every day, then more often than not things will work out for you.”
“One thing he told me was ‘How you do anything is how you do everything.’” EMU freshman guard Aviwe Mahlong said. “I feel like he’s a great model for that.”
The fifth-year senior didn’t have to return for one more season, but with the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree and make one more run at the ODAC crown, he couldn’t pass it up.
When Felix found out Jones was coming back to EMU for his final season, the fourth-year head coach was excited. He said he was thrilled for Jones to have one more season, but also for the team.
“I was excited for the team because obviously he makes us a lot better,” Felix said.
Felix added that having a veteran presence as the team’s primary ball handler helped solidify the Royals’ point guard position. He knew right away that he’d be comfortable with how the offense was run since Jones had led the team for the past three seasons.
This season, Jones has starred for the Royals, averaging team-highs in points (15) and minutes (34.4). Against Washington and Lee on Jan. 5, he dropped a career-high 32 points with six made 3-pointers.
“I just believe in being aggressive, that’s just my style of play,” Jones said. “I like driving and creating for others and just creating for myself.”
This season also gives Jones the opportunity to have a “normal” senior season after the Royals battled COVID-19 last season, only playing in four games. Now EMU’s back to playing a full schedule and his family can attend games again.
As his collegiate career comes to a close, Jones said he’s going to enjoy every second of it, from practice to team meals to even the training room. He just wants to appreciate EMU basketball.
“I just want to enjoy every day with my teammates,” Jones said. “Your years of college basketball go by extremely fast. … once it’s over, I can’t ever get it back.”
