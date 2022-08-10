James Madison safety Deon Jones, a Boston College transfer, made a personal decision to leave football on Wednesday afternoon, according to a program spokesperson.
Jones joined the Dukes in January before spring practice began and had been practicing with the first and second team defenses in both the spring and fall camp.
The Oxon Hill, Md., native played his first three seasons at Maryland before spending the next two seasons at Boston College.
In his final season with the Eagles, Jones was limited to just two games after suffering a knee injury in the 2020 season finale against Virginia.
Jones logged 93 tackles in his collegiate career with three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Jones’ departure from the team marks the third Atlantic Coast Conference transfer to leave the Dukes, joining Boston College wide receiver Kobay White and Pittsburgh running back AJ Davis, who are both in the transfer portal.
JMU’s secondary also lost redshirt freshman cornerback Antonio Webb, who appeared in six games with the Dukes in the past two seasons, to the transfer portal on Wednesday.
He recorded two tackles during his time in Harrisonburg.
