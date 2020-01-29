BRIDGEWATER – Afterward, Melvin Felix referred to Tim Jones as the team’s engine.
“And if your engine is running and running smooth,” Felix, the second-year Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball coach, said, “you’ll be OK.”
Jones tallied a career-high 27 points to go along with three steals and two assists to lead the Royals past rival Bridgewater College for an 80-67 road victory in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Wednesday evening at Nininger Hall.
The win was EMU’s first over BC since the first round of the 2018 ODAC tournament, snapping the Eagles’ two-game win streak in the series.
“It means everything,” Jones said. “It’s a rivalry game and it’s a game we needed to win. In a great atmosphere, it was a great team win.”
And early on, the contest could’ve unraveled and gone the wrong way for the Royals, who improved to 4-15 overall and 2-8 in the league with the victory.
But Jones provided all the energy EMU needed to thwart Bridgewater’s only run of the game.
The Eagles (6-13, 2-8 ODAC) grew their first-half lead – and lone advantage in the contest – to as large as 18-11 with 10:24 to play in the opening stanza. At that point, though, Felix called for a timeout in order to break BC’s momentum.
“Before the game, I told my team that there was going to be some adversity in this game,” Felix said, “and what are we going to do when that happens? And that was that moment.”
Jones said: “We just had to punch back.”
EMU raced back and regained the lead within four minutes of the timeout.
Jones’ layup pulled the Royals within two and then a steal on the ensuing inbound pass led to another layup, which the 6-foot, 170-pound point guard was fouled on. He successfully turned it into an old-fashion three-point play with a free throw.
The sequence ignited Jones, who was 83 percent from the foul line and 57 percent from the field for the game.
“On the film, we saw he was really a better left-handed driver,” first-year Bridgewater coach Steve Enright said. “But tonight [Jones] went right a ton and hurt us doing that. He hurt us on a lot of his pull-up [jumpers] and made a 3. … We didn’t do a good enough job guarding him.”
That 5-0 personal run for Jones was part of a larger, seize-the-game run for the Eagles as BC closed the half on a 30-9 sprint to take a 41-27 halftime edge.
Royals junior guard Tie Evans, who had a game-best six assists, made a pair of 3s as the shot clock expired in the final two minutes of the first half.
“Brutal,” Enright said of those late-in-possession 3s the Eagles gave up.
“They went on their own run before that,” Evans said, “and we knew we had to answer it with a run of our own, so the momentum changed after that and we went into halftime with a good feeling.”
In the second half, Bridgewater senior Chandler Murray, the ODAC’s second-leading scorer entering Wednesday, did the best he could to keep the Eagles in the game. Murray had a team-best 22 points - 20 came in the second half as he sank three shots from beyond the arc.
Despite cutting into EMU’s advantage, the Eagles couldn’t get closer than within seven points over the last 20 minutes.
Royals sophomore center Josh Whelan, a Fort Defiance product, had a two-handed dunk and Jones followed with another jumper to help rebuild their edge.
“It comes with a lot,” Jones said of being EMU’s catalyst. “It comes with criticism if you’re not playing so well and some other things, so I just try to handle it the best I can and be the best teammate I can and do whatever I can to help us win.”
Both Jones and Felix said the win over BC is a good first step for EMU in turning the season around as the two schools are now tied for 11th in the ODAC standings with six games to play. The top 10 teams in the conference make the league’s postseason tournament.
“We called this our first-round game,” Jones said. “So we’re going to keep building on this and keep working, because the job isn’t over. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Murray said: “Bridgewater will bounce back.”
