Mikail Kamara walked into the James Madison training room at 6 a.m. almost every day over the past year, working his way back onto the field after missing the 2021 campaign due to injury.
Kamara, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, made two trips a day to the Dukes’ training room inside the Plecker Athletic Performance Center, including the early-morning treatment.
During the time he spent in the training room before class, Kamara said he fed off of the training staff’s energy before the sun rose as they drank their coffee.
“Mindset was just take each and every day one day at a time,” Kamara said. “Because once you start to look at the time table, it took me about nine months to come back, you just have to take every day one day at a time so it doesn’t get too overwhelming.”
Kamara’s recovery allowed him to start running on the field when the Dukes took the practice field before the season this past fall before moving into individual drills around the time JMU began its final FCS playoff run.
Fast forward to the Dukes’ spring practice and Kamara is back out on the field at Bridgeforth Stadium, the same field that he starred on during the spring season in 2021.
In his first six games as a Duke, Kamara logged 16 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks.
“This really means everything,” Kamara said of returning to practice. “I’m just excited to be back playing.”
During his time without a helmet and pads on, Kamara was able to take advantage of the time, adding weight and muscle heading into this season.
Though Kamara was able to see his gains from the weight room, he’s also seen the progress made from watching on the sidelines and in the meeting in the fall.
“The game has kind of slowed down,” Kamara said. “Before, when I first got on the field, it was real fast. Now everything’s slowed down, I focus on smaller details.”
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti mentioned that Kamara has stepped up this spring on the defensive line earlier this month. Kamara has seen increased action in practice this spring as the Dukes are missing some players due to rehabbing offseason surgeries.
Kamara wasn’t the only JMU player to miss last season, though, as cornerback Wesley McCormick was also sidelined with an injury after playing in one game. He’s back on the field this spring after working in the training room like Kamara did to get back in pads.
McCormick was limited with a severe high ankle sprain and during the recovery, he said he learned to “stick to the process.”
“Having patience obviously,” McCormick said of his recovery. “That helps at corner a lot too because I feel like that’s a position that you got to be very patient at.”
The graduate defensive back has appeared in 49 games over his four-year career with the Dukes, recording three interceptions, which all came in the spring season, his last full slate of games.
Through the time away from the field, McCormick turned his attention to staying the course, keeping with his recovery and not letting it beat him.
“It’s easier to try to just let things get down on you when you’re going through something, but that’s when you need to be your strongest or push through things the most,” McCormick said. “Dedication was something that I learned [with the injury].”
Both McCormick and Kamra will suit up for the Dukes’ spring game on Saturday, which will resemble the most game-like situation of the 15-practice schedule this semester.
For Kamara, it’ll be one of the biggest crowds he’s played in front of as a Duke since the COVID-19 pandemic limited the attendance during his freshman season.
“It is a huge opportunity just because, in the spring, no one was in the stands really,” Kamara said. “So even this little glimpse of what it will be like in the fall is exciting for me.”
