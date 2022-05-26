James Madison’s FBS journey will begin against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3 and now we know when it’ll kickoff.
The Dukes will host the Blue Raiders at 6 p.m. in the season opener at Bridgeforth Stadium and it will be broadcast on ESPN+.
It will be the second-ever meeting between the two programs, as JMU holds the lone win, a 24-22 road victory during the 1994 season.
JMU’s contest against Norfolk State, its second game of the season, will kickoff at 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 in Harrisonburg. It will be available to watch on ESPN3.
The rest of the Dukes’ kickoff times and television broadcast networks will be announced 12 days before the game.
