The Old Dominion Athletic Conference is on track to begin its men’s and women’s basketball seasons later this month as planned, athletic directors at Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University told the Daily News-Record this week.
“The students came back on Sunday night and started with practices,” Royals athletic director Dave King said. “They have dealt with the testing protocols and so far everything looks good.”
Eagles athletic director Curt Kendall said: “This was the goal. When we shut down in the fall, we kept telling the student-athletes ‘the practice you’re doing in the fall [semester] is preparation for the spring.’ We’ve held true to that up to this point, and I realize things can change in a heartbeat, but we’re excited to give them the opportunity.”
No competition in the ODAC has occurred since March when the sports world shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in November, the conference announced men’s and women’s basketball would be the first to return in late January with other winter sports to follow and then postponed fall sports and regular spring sports to come in the months afterward.
The BC women’s hoops team is slated to be the first local Division III school to play, with a non-league contest set for Jan. 21 against Southern Virginia in Bridgewater. The Eagles’ men’s squad opens Jan. 25 at Nininger Hall versus non-conference foe Mary Baldwin. Both EMU teams are scheduled for a home ODAC doubleheader on Jan. 23 when the men host Lynchburg and the women welcome Emory & Henry.
“Really excited for them to have their opportunity,” King said. “But I’m also very concerned about the fact that all of us will simply try to turn the switch back to last January or February, because it just can’t be that way.”
King suggested the season can be pulled off successfully as long as those involved proceed with caution.
“We did very well on our [coronavirus] testing when we came back,” he said. “But we’ve got to be very vigilant right now in our actions with other people. So even with the vaccine on the horizon, the light at the end of tunnel and going back into athletics and actually playing games, there’s going to be a learning curve.”
Kendall and King said the ODAC has worked diligently to craft guidelines so league members, coaches, and athletes stay safe throughout their campaigns.
“We’ll follow those protocols, which follow the NCAA protocols, CDC protocols and the Governor’s and state of Virginia guidelines,” Kendall said.
He noted basketball is considered a high-risk sport by the NCAA, so during the season all basketball staff members and players will be tested three times per week. Both athletic directors said players are required to wear masks and stay socially distant during practices, too.
“We as the ODAC conference have to all be working on the same page and that’s what our protocols do in the ODAC,” Kendall said. “It all gets us working on the same page, same thing and so when we’re going to an away opponent, we know they’re doing the same things we are at home. Those protocols across the board should help and I think eliminating the overnight trips should help and minimize the extra contact that you worry about.
“So it really comes down to how the student-athletes handle themselves outside of our control, so to speak, and outside of practice, games and it’ll come down to that. Because we think we have everything in place to help us move forward in a positive way.”
King said the ODAC decided on a league-wide policy for no spectators to be allowed into the stands for any of its indoor sports.
That’s hardly a surprise, though, given pro sports and high-level college sports have been played with a very limited capacity or without fans in attendance entirely since returning in the summer or in the fall.
“This will be a good learning experience for all of us to realize what the essence of a basketball game is,” King said. “The focus will be on the individual student athletes and how they can use basketball to grow.”
For some ODAC programs, there are non-conference contests set for as early as Tuesday when the Ferrum men play at William Peace, but most men’s and women’s team in the league open on Jan. 23 with the start of conference action.
