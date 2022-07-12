Yamir Knight sat in a familiar room inside James Madison’s Robert and Frances Plecker Athletic Performance Center following his showing at one of the Dukes’ summer football camps.
It was almost like deja vu for Knight, who sat in the same room when his older brother, Wayne, was on a visit during his recruitment out of high school.
Wayne Knight eventually committed to JMU and is currently on campus as a freshman running back.
This time, it was Yamir Knight’s turn.
He sat at the table and JMU head coach Curt Cignetti offered him a scholarship to join the Dukes.
The opportunity was too good to pass up and Knight committed on the spot.
“It was kind of [an] easy [decision],” Knight said.
Yamir Knight, a wide receiver, publicly announced his decision to join the Dukes on Independence Day on Twitter, which was quickly followed by excitement from Wayne Knight.
“We locked and loaded,” Wayne Knight tweeted with a photo of the duo in JMU uniforms. “I feel bad for the college world.”
Yamir Knight considered Delaware, Maine and Villanova during his recruitment, but when Cignetti and Dukes’ offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan invited him to camp, the Dukes were immediately at the top of his list.
While in Harrisonburg, Yamir Knight said Cignetti watched him run routes during camp and he apparently liked what he saw, offering him afterwards. The ability to show the Dukes’ coaching staff what he could do in person was a positive in Yamir Knight’s mind.
“I love that the coaches gave me an opportunity to come to camp and they could actually see what I could do,” Yamir said. “I feel like they actually evaluate their kids at camp and see what everybody’s capable of. They give everybody an equal opportunity to see who can shine.”
The Smyrna, Del., native was along for the ride when his older brother went through the recruitment process at JMU, so he was already accustomed to what the Dukes had to offer. He was already able to get a feel for the coaching staff and those outside of football on campus that time around, so when the offer presented itself, Knight was ready to take it.
The duo has played together since their days on the youth football fields in Delaware and haven’t looked back. In their final high school season together this past fall, they were both named DIAA 3A First Team All-State selections — Wayne Knight at running back and Yamir Knight at wide receiver.
Now, they’ll continue to play on the same field, this time inside Bridgeforth Stadium when Yamir Knight joins the Dukes for the 2023 season. The brotherly connection was something that enticed Yamir Knight to take the same path as Wayne Knight.
“He has played a big role in my commitment because of the chemistry that we have,” Yamir said. “The way he builds a name in front of the JMU coaches, in front of the college world in general. He has paved a way for me.”
With Wayne Knight on the team this fall, he’s going to give Yamir Knight a good understanding of what to expect when he arrives — especially the offense.
“He'll have a better understanding of the offense and he can coach me up on things that I don't know,” Yamir Knight said.
Before that happens, Yamir Knight has his senior season to play at Smyrna High School, looking to build off of his breakout junior season. Last fall, the wideout logged 43 receptions for 852 yards and six touchdowns, while recording 12 two-point conversions.
Although Yamir Knight will be catching passes on Friday nights this fall, that won’t keep him from making the trip to Harrisonburg on Saturdays to watch his brother and future teammates compete in the Dukes’ inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference.
“I hope I can make as many games as possible,” Yamir Knight said. “I’ll definitely get to a few.”
Davis Enters Portal
JMU graduate running back AJ Davis will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer Tuesday afternoon, a source confirmed to the Daily News-Record.
Davis, a transfer from Pitt, joined the Dukes for spring camp after playing in three games with the Panthers during the 2021 season.
The Dukes’ running back room now consists of graduate Percy Agyei-Obese, redshirt-juniors Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse, redshirt sophomores Sammy Malignaggi and Peyton Rutherford (Clarke County), redshirt freshmen Kaelon Black, Kalin Jean and Anthony Eaton and true freshman Wayne Knight.
