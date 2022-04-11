James Madison women’s lacrosse attack Kacey Knobloch was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week, the league announced Monday.
Knobloch, a redshirt junior, received the honor for the first time after finishing with a hat trick and five assists in the Dukes’ 18-2 rout of Elon on Saturday at home.
For the season, Knobloch had 25 goals and 12 assists. During JMU’s current six-game winning streak, she has erupted for 15 goals and 10 assists.
The Dukes currently are 9-4 overall and ranked No. 11 in the country.
