A bump in title for an assistant coach doesn’t always actually mean a whole lot. But in the case of James Madison’s Ashley Langford, it is significant.
Langford, who joined the Dukes women’s basketball staff in 2017, was promoted last week to associate head coach. It’s been a fast rise for the former Tulane point guard who began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Auburn, and it’s not lost on Langford that her career path is starting to resemble that of her current boss, JMU head coach Sean O’Regan.
“Coach O was the last associate head coach here,” Langford said. “He was the last one under Coach [Kenny] Brooks, and I’m his first as a head coach. Our expectations are pretty high anyway, but he sets the bar high as an associate head coach.”
In three seasons since Langford arrived in Harrisonburg, the Dukes have gone 77-21 and won three consecutive Colonial Athletic Association regular season titles. But it’s been during the months since the sudden end of the past season that the relationship between O’Regan and Langford has really blossomed.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought an immediate change to the college basketball landscape and the JMU staff suddenly had a lot to deal with, including keeping in touch with players remotely while the campus was shut down and adjusting to new NCAA recruiting rules.
Then nationwide protests in the wake of killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others by police officers brought issues of social justice to greater attention. JMU, like many other programs, looked for ways to address it as a team and O’Regan relied heavily on Langford.
“Our relationship really elevated from reacting to the social justice things,” O’Regan said. “We spent a lot of time on the phone and she really helped educate me on what I should be doing and how to handle certain things. She was already good at her job, but that was a huge thing to be able to hold my hand through some things. She’s a big part of what we are doing across the board.”
Langford has said she’s always appreciated that her input was valued at JMU, but that has particularly been the case in recent months.
“We’re really having different conversations,” Langford said. “He’s talked to me about things in confidence and vice versa and then we figure out the best plan of attack for our team. It’s really become a more personal relationship during this quarantine. We’ve both grown through this process and that’s a really good thing.”
As the associate head coach, Langford becomes one of the highest-ranking women of color in the entire JMU athletic department. The Dukes have had great success hiring women as head coaches across several sports and have had three Black men as head coaches of the men’s and women’s basketball programs.
But JMU has yet to hire a Black woman as a head coach, a position Langford has been working toward since getting into coaching, whether it eventually is at James Madison or elsewhere.
“I have aspirations to be a head coach at some point and Coach O has known that since the time he hired me,” Langford said. “This is another step in my career that helps me get to that next chair over.”
