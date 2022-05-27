As the Sun Belt Conference prepares for a highly-anticipated football season with new members James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi joining the league, conference leaders are also looking ahead at big-picture issues that extend far beyond 2022.
Following last week’s league meetings in Florida, Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said he along with conference presidents, athletic directors and coaches were actively addressing major changes to college sports, including last year’s Supreme Court ruling in the NCAA vs. Alston case that said some NCAA restrictions on compensation violated the Sherman Antitrust Act.
“We certainly talked a lot about the impact of the transfer portal,” Gill said, “the impact of Name, Image and LIkeness, the impact of the Alston decision and some of the flexibility that gives you in the financial aid space, and what the future of the NCAA looks like. We had a few presentations from the co-chair of the transformation committee on what the future of DIvision I, the FBS and future of the NCAA looks like. So, a lot of big meaty issues.”
Over the past decade, the Sun Belt has risen from what was considered the weakest of the 10 FBS conferences to in the running for the best Group of 5 league. Multiple national analysts have tabbed the Sun Belt East, which JMU is joining, as the deepest division in the Group of 5 while the Sun Belt West features Louisiana, which finished last season No. 16 in the AP poll and traditionally strong programs such as Southern Miss and Arkansas State.
The Sun Belt is likely in for an exciting fall on the football field, but hanging over the season is also the prospect of major changes in the sport. The transfer portal, along with NIL, has already had a big effect on this offseason. Just recently JMU saw two players transfer out and land at BIg 12 schools with defensive back Wesley McCormack choosing West Virginia and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey committing to Texas on Friday.
Seeing players of that caliber transfer in late May, weeks after the Dukes’ spring game, is a relatively new phenomenon. JMU also added two defensive backs from Power 5 conferences following spring practices with North Carolina State’s Nehki Meredith and Michigan State’s Antoine Booth each choosing JMU earlier this month.
The upcoming season, which features an expanded media rights deal with ESPN that will put more than 15 Sun Belt games on the network’s linear TV channels, remains the top focus. But the overarching changes to football and college sports in general continue to simmer following the conference meetings.
“These things will be decided over the next year or two, so it’s not like we came to any conclusions,” Gill said “But we certainly began some conversations on what we think about some of these big issues that are coming down the road.”
Beyond the known changes, there’s even been talk of FBS football effectively splitting off further from the NCAA, an idea that has been floated by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, among others. FBS is already an outlier within the NCAA with its postseason tournament run by the College Football Playoff organization rather than the NCAA itself.
Breaking off entirely would be a radical change, and not one likely to happen in the next few years, but even preliminary discussion of the idea caught the attention of Sun Belt leaders and they aren’t necessarily on board.
“The great thing for us is I think we are well-positioned to thrive in any kind of situation,” Gill said. “But I would say to the folks that are proponents of that, I would like to ask them what problems they are trying to solve. Because I don’t know that it is in our best interest to have our sports governed in different places. I don’t know that I want to have our football players governed by one entity and our basketball, baseball, softball players governed by another.
“I’d need to talk to folks that support that to understand why that would be better. The real question is, what’s in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. I’m not sure I’ve heard enough detail to know that breaking football off and having it separate is in the best interest.”
