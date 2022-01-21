It wasn’t pretty at all, but James Madison got back in the win column Friday afternoon at UNC Wilmington, getting a layup from Anna Goodman with 18 seconds left to lift the Dukes to a 57-56 win in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action on the road.
JMU (7-9, 3-2 CAA) snapped a two-game losing streak on the road and shot a solid 7-for-17 from 3-point range, but saw a double-digit lead completely evaporate before Goodman, who finished with 12 points, saved the day.
Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 20 points and eight rebounds while Brianna Tinsley had eight points and four assists and Madison Green finished with nine points, all in the first half. Sierra DaCosta and Micah Hoggatt each had 13 points for UNCW (3-10, 0-3).
JMU — which had struggled mightily this season from 3-point range, particularly on the road — hit three from deep in the first three minutes of the game. But the Seahawks kept pace with the Dukes by taking the ball to the basket in the early going and JMU managed only an 11-9 lead midway through the first quarter.
As the Dukes began to slow down shooting the ball, UNCW put together a 10-0 run late in the opening period to grab a 19-15 lead after 10 minutes.
But Green and Tinsley re-energized the JMU offense in the second quarter and a driving shot by Tinsley gave the Dukes a 23-21 edge with five minutes left in the first half. JMU then held UNCW without a point for the final 3:16 of the quarter.
After Green knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game just before the buzzer, JMU owned a 31-24 lead at halftime.
The Dukes saw Jefferson, who added four assists, two blocked shots and a steal to her stat line, start to get it done on both ends of the floor as the second half began. JMU opened up a 12-point lead just more than four minutes into the third, but the Seahawks battled back with eight straight points over about two minutes to make it 38-34 JMU.
Despite 12 points from Jefferson in the third quarter alone, UNCW used a jumper from DeCosta as time expired in the period to cut JMU’s lead to just three points heading into the final 10 minutes.
DeCosta proved just as hot in the second half as Jefferson, helping the Seahawks cut it to one early in the fourth. After an answer from Jefferson it was DeCosta dishing it off for Evan Miller, whose 3-pointer tied the game midway through the fourth quarter.
UNCW got another 3 from Miller a couple minutes later to make it a 54-53 UNCW lead, the Seahawks first advantage of the second half with less than four minutes to go.
JMU got the lead back and was clinging to a one-point edge with two minutes to go when Hoggett grabbed an offensive rebound. After a 30-second timeout, Hoggett got a basket to put the Seahawks on top, 56-55.
That was still the score when Goodman got a layup to put JMU back on top for good. JMU got a stop on the ensuing possession to hang on and UNCW had three fouls to give and was unable to send the Dukes to the free throw line before JMU ran out the clock.
The Dukes will head to Charleston on Sunday, where they will take on the Cougars in their fourth straight CAA road game. Tipoff for that one is at 2 p.m. and it will stream live on FloSports.
