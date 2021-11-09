Tim Jones scored 17 points and dished out eight assists, but Eastern Mennonite’s late rally came up short in a 78-75 loss to Southern Virginia in non-conference men’s basketball action in Buena Vista on Tuesday.
Forward Michael Watington came off the bench and hit 6-of-8 shots from the field for 13 points to go along with six rebounds in the loss for the Royals (0-1) while Mark Burkholder added 10 points and five boards.
Also chipping in for EMU was guard Mizz Nyagwegwe with nine points, a pair of assists and two steals.
Eastern Mennonite 37 38—75
Southern Virginia 52 26—78
EASTERN MENNONITE (75) — Burkholder 5 1-1 10, SImmons 3 0-0 6, Nyagwegwe 2 5-7 9, Swingler 3 1-2 6, Jones 5 7-9 17, Davis 0 2-2 2, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Hagerman 1 0-0 2, Mahlong 2 0-0 6, Watlington 6 1-1 13, Brown 1 2-2 4. Totals 30 19-24 75.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA (78) — ZIegner 3 0-0 9, I. Marchant 2 0-0 5, Spencer 4 1-2 10, C. Marchant 5 3-3 15, Barker 2 2-2 8, Harrick 3 0-0 8, LEavitt 2 1-2 6, Olson 7 3-5 17. Totals 28 10-14 78.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 4 (Mahlong 2, Burkholder, Swingler), Southern Virginia 12 (Ziegner 3, C. Marchant 2, Barker 2, Harrick 2, I. Marchant, Spencer, Leavitt).
In other local sports Tuesday:
Women’s Basketball
Christopher Newport 109, Bridgewater 59: In Newport News, Erika Nettles scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and had a trio of assists but Bridgewater suffered a 109-59 loss to No. 20 Christopher Newport.
Former Spotswood standout Mary Ruth Shifflett hit a pair of 3s as part of a nine-point performance for the Eagles (0-2) and also added four rebounds while Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, had eight points.
Bridgewater 15 19 9 16—59
Christopher Newport 24 24 27 34—109
BRIDGEWATER (59) — Nettles 6 1-2 13, Wiles 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 7-10 7, Shifflett 2 3-4 9, Olmeda 1 0-0 3, Husky 0 0-0 0, Gaeth 1 2-6 4, King 1 0-0 2, Maynard 0 0-0 0, Pierson 0 5-7 5, Alsberry 4 0-1 8, Horton 1 0-0 2, Dietz 0 0-0 0, Huffman 0 0-0 0, Dailey 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 18-30 59.
CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT (109) — Simmons 5 0-0 10, Terwilliger 7 1-1 16, McInnin 1 0-0 3, San Diego 4 4-4 15, Fan 8 0-0 19, Foster 3 0-0 9, Ng 1 0-1 2, White 0 1-2 1, Orloff 1 2-4 4, Winkey 2 2-4 6, Kaloi 6 0-0 12, Giles 3 2-2 8, Rader 1 2-2 4. Totals 42 14-20 109.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 5 (Shifflett 2, Daily 2, Olmeda), Christopher Newport 11 (San Diego 3, Fan 3, Foster 3, Terwilliger, McInnis).
