BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater found the final push to take the win in a game that saw nine lead changes.
Shod Smith's layup with 1:21 remaining put the Eagles ahead, and a few more key shots in the final minute sealed the deal on a 76-69 win over Ferrum in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup at Nininger Hall on Saturday.
With 4:16 remaining, the Eagles were down by seven when head coach Steven Enright called a timeout.
He said they changed their defensive approach and made some big plays down the stretch.
"Our senior, Liam Caswell, makes the backdoor pass, takes the charge [and] cans us two free throws [with 22 seconds left]," Enright said. "[It was] really good to see him play that way. I think our guys banded together and it was really good to see the growth as we're building this program."
Caswell tallied three points in the game, all from the foul line. Smith led the Eagles with 20 points and seven rebounds.
Smith said they had some mistakes, but ultimately, they stuck together and pulled through. He was able to draw seven fouls in what was a rather physical game at times.
"We're physical in practice, so we're kinda used to it at this point," Smith said. "They were physical, we were physical [and] we just matched it."
After not scoring in the first half, Alec Topper put up 19 points — including critical free throws in the final minutes. The junior was 9-for-9 from the foul line and also grabbed seven boards.
"The box score looks cool, but it was really me just being in the right place and playing a game off my other teammates," Topper said.
The Eagles had 26 points off the bench — 16 from Khalil Ward. Enright said the freshman is talented, and this was a breakout game for him.
"It's a process," Enright said. "We've got a boatload of freshmen, and more of our main guys are sophomores. This was a big culture establishment win for us in trying to move this thing forward and be a contender in the league."
Enright was also pleased with freshman Connor Ballou's contributions, with eight points and two 3-pointers.
Smith applauded Ward for his effort and said it was huge for the team. The sophomore guard feels a sense of responsibility to help his teammates contribute.
"As a point guard, you got to get your teammates involved so it can be easier on you," Smith said.
Topper never doubts that his team can get the job done no matter how much they're down. He said they're a weird team because most of their games come down to the end.
"We've won a lot of close games and we've lost a couple," Topper said. "There's never a doubt in my mind and my teammates' minds that we're going to win that thing if it's close. I don't why, it's just we do little things at the end of games to separate and there's no nerves with it."
The Eagles (9-8, 4-4 ODAC) travel to Washington and Lee on Wednesday and return home to host Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
As the ODAC tournament nears, Enright said it's still one game at a time, but they're approaching when they need to see where they match up.
"We haven't seen everybody yet [and] we're going to see [Washington and Lee] for the first time on Wednesday," Enright said. "Seeding is going to play a factor, but really, I'm just thinking one game at a time, so 100 percent of my energy is going to be focused on Wednesday."
Enright said the biggest takeaway from Saturday's game was that they didn't hang their heads when they were down seven with four minutes to go.
The Eagles threw the last punch, and he said it was a haymaker.
Ferrum 28 41 — 69
Bridgewater 27 49 — 76
FERRUM (69) — Hicks 8 6-6 23, Neal 0 0-0 0, Gamble 0 0-0 0, Oden 1 1-2 3, Abel-Rivera 5 7-10 17, Franklin 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 2-2 2, Washington 9 6-10 24, Doub 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 22-30 69.
BRIDGEWATER (76) — Ward 5 5-8 16, Ballou 3 0-0 8, Smith 7 6-9 20, Hawes 2 0-0 5, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Oates 0 2-4 2, Topper 5 9-9 19, Caswell 0 3-4 3, Dunlap 1 1-1 3, Hawk 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 26-35 76.
3-Point Goals – Ferrum 1 (Hicks), Bridgewater 4 (Ward, Ballou 2, Hawes).
