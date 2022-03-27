Snow flurries fell onto the field inside Bridgeforth Stadium as James Madison practiced with its full team for the second time this spring early Saturday morning.
The cold wind and snow made it feel like late October instead of late March, but the Dukes have their sights set on the move to the Sun Belt this fall.
“It feels like we were just on the field. It’s nice to be back out there,” redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton said. “We love playing ball and we’re ready to attack the Sun Belt.”
JMU’s offense is full of new faces and youth as it transitions to the FBS and its leaders on the roster will be key in helping the younger players, Thornton said.
“I think we got to kind of bring them along with us, lead them and keep them on the right track,” Thornton said. “Leaders have to lead and kind of bring them up because we’re going to need them during the regular season.”
Thornton is back as the Dukes’ top receiving threat from a year ago after Antwane Wells Jr. transferred to South Carolina in the offseason. JMU also lost senior wide receiver Scott Bracey, who logged the fourth-most receiving yards last season, to graduation.
The Dukes’ wide receivers are littered with young talent, though, including redshirt freshman Holt Egan, who got some time with the starting group on Saturday.
Egan played in two games last season, logging a pair of catches for eight yards against Towson.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Desmond Green has also made a few catches that stood out to JMU head coach Curt Cignetti at practice as well, he said.
Though the Dukes’ wideouts have a lot of young faces, they also have two graduate transfers who arrived in Harrisonburg this semester in Monmouth transfer Terrance Green and Boston College transfer Kobay White.
“With Terrance and Kobay coming in, they bring in some more depth,” Thornton said. “I think we’re all clicking really quick with only two practices down. I think we’re clicking pretty well.”
True freshman offensive lineman Carter Miller has been getting reps with the second team through the first week of practice due to some offseason surgeries that have sidelined a couple offensive linemen.
The offense isn’t the only group with new players that will step into new roles, however. The defense will feature some new faces, too.
JMU’s starting secondary is almost entirely new from the end of last season and the Dukes lost senior leader Mike Greene, a defensive lineman, to graduation.
But the difference is the defense isn’t as young and inexperienced as the offense.
The Dukes bolstered their secondary in the transfer portal with Boston College cornerback Deon Jones, Arkansas State cornerback Jarius Reimonenq and Norfolk State cornerback Devyn Coles. They also added Marshall transfer defensive lineman Jamare Edwards just before the spring semester.
Greene’s absence from the field leaves a leadership role that redshirt senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey wants to fill.
“This spring, I just want to be more of a vocal leader on the field,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “When people talk about me being a vocal leader, they talk about how I motivate the team and keep the spirits up, but I want to be more of an analyzer.”
By being an “analyzer,” Tucker-Dorsey said he wants to be the person on the field who reads the opposing offense and makes the checks and calls at the line to “make it easier for everybody else around me.”
Tucker-Dorsey mentioned how the Dukes return with graduate cornerback Wesley McCormick and redshirt senior defensive lineman Issac Ukwu, but there’s time this spring to find who else will step up on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces, so we still trying to figure that out but we’ll definitely get it all together by the time spring is over,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “Spring is a time for guys to prove themselves, so we’ll find out who will fill that role soon enough.”
