The two Colonial Athletic Association squads left have very different histories when it comes to the postseason.
But Albany and James Madison have ensured the conference to have multiple teams play in the second round of the FCS playoffs for the 10th straight year – or every season since the field expanded to 24 teams in 2010.
JMU, of course, has won two national championships and is playing in its sixth straight postseason whereas Albany won for the first time ever in the FCS playoffs by knocking off Northeast Conference champion Central Connecticut State, 42-14, this past Saturday.
“When you’re trying to build a program in a conference like the CAA, I think it’s a huge accomplishment for our players and a great thing for our university,” Albany coach Greg Gattuso, 57, said earlier this week about earning that initial postseason win.
“It’s tough. You fight your butt off in our conference and then you get in a playoff game and it took us a little bit to get going," said the former University of Maryland assistant and Pittsburgh native. "You’ve got to credit Central Connecticut. They came in fired up and they had all their reasons why they had chips on their shoulders, but we were able to weather the storm.”
Albany plays at fifth-seeded Montana State on Saturday in the second round at 3 p.m. while No. 2-seed JMU hosts Monmouth in Harrisonburg at 1 p.m. Jeff Bourne, the JMU athletic director, told the News-Record on Wednesday he expects a crowd of about 17,000 fans.
Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said he values his roster’s experience in win-or-go-home scenarios.
“It’s really important,” Cignetti said. “It’s as important as heading into as season with a veteran team because anytime you’ve been through something one time, you’re better at it the second time. But we’ve got guys that have been to the playoffs three or four years now, so I think it helps and I think it’s helped our focus all year long to have a veteran team with everybody shooting for the same thing.”
Gattuso said he’s hoping the knowledge Albany gained in the first round can help the Great Danes in the second round. After Central Connecticut State took a 7-0 lead, Albany tallied 42 straight points all coming on touchdown passes from quarterback Jeff Undercuffler to earn the victory.
“It was a great step for what we’re trying to do,” Gattuso said. “And I just heard Curt talking about the importance of experience and I think that experience will help us in this week’s football game.”
UA Ready For Any MSU QB
Gattuso said Albany is preparing for a group of Montana State quarterbacks and not just the starter.
Tucker Rovig has started the last nine games at the position for the Bobcats, but Casey Bauman, Travis Jonsen, Kevin Kassis and Troy Andersen have all thrown passes this season for Montana State.
“In our league, I’ve been challenged by great quarterbacks,” Gattuso said. “And they’re all different styles. So it is challenging and it is something that gives you extra preparation time, but one week we play against [Towson quarterback] Tom Flacco and the next week we play against a big pocket quarterback. The [Joe] Fagnano kid at Maine is a great quarterback. [Rhode Island’s] Vito Priore is a good quarterback.
“So we’ve got great quarterbacks in our league and it ranges from the pocket thrower to the athlete and we just played against a really good athletic quarterback that presented some problems for us, so we understand the scope of what we have to deal with this Saturday going into this game against Montana State.”
Rovig has thrown for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
JMU's Carter Invited To All-Star Game
James Madison senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18, 2020, the all-star game announced via Twitter late Tuesday night.
The contest will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Carter racked up 53 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 10 quarterback hurries during the regular season for the Dukes. Last week, he was named Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year by the conference and was tabbed as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award by STATS FCS.
Carter’s appearance will mark the second straight year JMU is represented in an all-star event. Last January, former Dukes cornerback Jimmy Moreland participated in the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl prior to being selected by the Washington Redskins in April’s NFL Draft.
Two JMU products have played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before. Former offensive lineman Josh Wells and former linebacker Stephon Robertson both played in the 2013 edition of the game.
