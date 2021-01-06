He made all the calls at the line of scrimmage as a player, and come springtime Scott Lemn will get a chance to make decisions as the head coach.
Lemn was named Bridgewater College’s future coach on Tuesday. The James Madison alum and former Dukes All-American center will take over the lead gig following the retirement of 26th-year Eagles coach Michael Clark after BC plays its postponed season, which begins on March 5.
“It’s always been something I wanted from earlier on in my career,” Lemn said. “When people would ask, ‘What’s the goal?’ I always said that I wanted to be a head coach. It’s been a goal that I knew would take a long process.”
Clark said his decision to step away became easier when he found out BC’s administration valued his recommendation to turn the program over to Lemn, who has worked on Clark’s staff for more than a decade.
Eagles athletic director Curt Kendall said he witnessed how Lemn added more and more responsibility over the last 11 years and developed under Clark’s watch.
“So we felt like Scott was the right fit, without having to look on the outside, because he understands Bridgewater,” Kendall said, “can recruit to Bridgewater, is doing a great job of that now and can provide the leadership we’re looking for.”
Lemn is currently the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, but in the past has worked with BC’s tight ends, offensive line and defensive line. He was the O-Line coach for eight seasons. His career started with Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Randolph-Macon, where he was the defensive line coach in 2009.
He said he believes having mentored players on offense and on defense and having coordinated offense should aid him once he takes the reins officially and has to manage the entire team.
“Being at a small school like Bridgewater I had to coach the tight ends out of necessity,” Lemn said with a laugh, “and not out of choice. I was able to learn, though, and dive in. It’s all a culmination.”
And Lemn said he knows he’s been lucky to have increased his duties all in one place, avoiding the nomadic life most coaches and their families live.
“I’ve been fortunate to have five jobs in coaching and only move once [from Randolph-Macon to Bridgewater],” he said. “But it was never by design. Once I understood what the business was all about and what it takes, I thought I’d have the traditional path like most coaches do, especially when you’re young when you coach for a year or two and it’s onto the next job. But I’ve been fortunate to go onto the next job and not have to move.”
It’s not that Lemn couldn’t have taken the regular route, though. According to his college coach, ex-longtime JMU coach Mickey Matthews, he had conversations with Lemn about jobs at various schools when colleagues in the profession would call searching for an offensive line coach.
“I would talk to Scott,” Matthews said. “And he’d say, ‘Coach, I just don’t want to move. I like Bridgewater. This is where I want to be and I don’t want to go gallivanting all over the country.’ I told him, ‘That’s good. I don’t know if it’ll work out or not,’ but it has for him.”
Said Kendall: “[Lemn] has been here 11 years, has been committed to Bridgewater and our future. I think that played a big part in [him getting the job.]”
Matthews thinks the 2008 Rimington Award (nation’s top center) winner will be successful in replacing, Clark, too.
“[Lemn] made all of our calls and it never surprised me that he made a heck of a coach,” Matthews said, “because he was very intelligent. I used to tell him, ‘Lemn, you’ve got more intelligence than you have ability, boy.’ And he didn’t disagree with that because he was very bright and he found a way to get it done, and those guys always make the best coaches.
“Can’t recommend him enough. He’ll do a terrific job. Very good recruiter. He’s very honest with people and he’ll work very hard to bring people to Bridgewater who can play. I think it’s a great hire.”
Clark said Lemn and the rest of the coaches he’ll leave behind have a chance to continue upgrading the Eagles’ program after the squad won the 2019 ODAC championship and advanced to the Division III postseason.
“I’m grateful for the influence and opportunity I’ve had here,” Clark said. “But it’s someone else’s turn. I’ve got a great group of young coaches around and I think a good program could get even better.”
But before the transition from Clark to Lemn officially takes place, Lemn wants to do everything he can to send Clark into retirement properly and help BC thrive this spring.
“It’s an exciting time with the announcement,” Lemn said. “But ultimately, my job right now is to prepare the offense to be the best it can be on March 5th. So while there are details, like in recruiting, that I might take the lead on, I want to make sure our full focus is with our players because it’s going to be an all-hands-on-deck spring.”
