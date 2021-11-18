LYNCHBURG — A furious comeback at the end of regulation couldn’t make up for an abysmal offensive night overall for James Madison, as the Dukes dropped their second straight game, 66-61, at Liberty in overtime.
Mya Berkman came up with a late bucket and a blocked shot for Liberty as the Flames pulled away in the final two minutes of the extra period. Berkman finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Liberty to just its third victory ever against the Dukes, who entered off a blowout loss at home to No. 3 Maryland.
Kiki Jefferson had a game-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds, but missed a potential game-winner for JMU at the end of regulation.
The Dukes forced 22 Liberty turnovers and held the Flames to 3-for-13 shooting behind the arc, but even as steals repeatedly led to fast break opportunities, JMU couldn’t turn them into points. JMU finished the night shooting just 30 percent with 50 missed shots from the field, including going 9-for-24 at the rim.
“We all came out struggling to shoot in the beginning,” JMU forward Steph Ouderkirk said. “You look up at the clock sometimes and you haven’t hit a shot in a while, you can get in that zone where you just don’t want to make a mistake. It’s hard to break out of. Yeah, it can be contagious when you don’t want to miss the next shot.”
With bodies flying all over the floor in the early minutes, Liberty opened the game on a 6-0 run as JMU players seemed slow to get comfortable. Even as the Dukes mostly kept Berkman in check the first 10 minutes, they couldn’t get anything going on their own offensive end and Liberty owned a 14-4 lead after one quarter.
After missing 17 of its first 19 field goal attempts, JMU eventually got a boost in the second quarter with Jefferson getting to the bucket and drawing fouls before Ouderkirk came off the bench and hit a couple of jumpers to cut what was an 11-point Flames lead to 17-14 with five minutes left in the first half.
Ouderkirk finished with 12 points off the bench, but despite consistently getting good looks, the Dukes went nearly three minutes without a bucket to close out the first half and Liberty held onto a 21-17 lead at the break.
“What I’m leaning on right now is there are going to be days like that on the road,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Did Maryland affect our confidence? I don’t know. I don’t really buy that either. You just have to step up and knock down a shot. What I’m concerned with right now is the extra pass and how we are setting each other up. We do force shots.”
JMU immediately got within a bucket to start the second half, but Liberty’s Priscilla Smeenge answered with the game’s first two 3-pointers as the Flames once again built a bit of a cushion.
Ouderkirk came up huge for the Dukes late in the third quarter after JMU missed its first 12 3-point attempts, the sophomore from Penn Laird nailed back-to-back jumpers from deep to get her team within a point heading to the fourth.
JMU retained possession to open the final period and got a free throw line jumper from Jamia Hazell to fall, giving the Dukes their first lead of the game, 36-35. But Liberty responded, hitting four straight field goals at one point late in the game as it regained the lead then stretched it to seven points with two minutes to go.
But it was JMU that finished the fourth quarter on a run and a 3-pointer from Madison Green with nine seconds left tied it at 49-all as the Dukes forced the extra period but couldn’t win it in regulation.
“I felt like maybe we were the better team and we had played better, but right there at the end, we didn’t execute and we opened the door for them,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “I’m really proud of their defensive effort on the last shot to win the game. That was critical.”
A putback by Anna Goodman gave JMU a 55-53 lead with 2:39 left in OT, but Liberty’s Jordan Bailey knocked down a 3-pointer in response and the Flames never trailed again.
JMU returns to action Sunday at home against Hampton, perhaps more desperate for a victory to turn the tide back in their favor.
“I hate that this is right after Maryland,” O’Regan said. “If this was after a string of two or three wins, does it feel different. I don’t know.”
James Madison 4 13 17 15 12 — 61
Liberty 14 7 14 14 17 — 66
JAMES MADISON (61) — Jefferson 5 11-12 21, Goodman 3 0-1 6, Green 1 0-0 3, Carodine 0 1-2 1, Hazell 6 0-0 13, Tinsley 1 1-2 3, Neff 1 2-2 5, Ouderkirk 5 0-0 12, Williams 1 3-3 5. Totals 21 14-17 61.
LIBERTY (66) — Rettstatt 2 5-8 11, Berkman 6 6-8 18, Brown 2 2-2 6, Iverson 2 0-0 4, Smeenge 3 0-0 8, Williams 0 4-4 4, Smida 4 0-0 8, Bailey 3 0-0 7. Totals 23 17-22 66.
3-Point Goals — JMU 5 (Ouderkirk 2, Neff, Hazell, Green), Liberty 3 (Smeenge 2, Bailey).
