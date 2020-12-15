The monotony of the longest offseason ever pauses Wednesday for National Signing Day.
This is a proud day around college football for programs and prospects alike, and will certainly infuse energy into both parties this year at James Madison. The Dukes nor many of their class of 2021 commits – most of who reside in the Virginia High School League – were able to play this fall due to the coronavirus, so as National Letters of Intent get signed by players and sent to coaches inside the Athletic Performance Center at Bridgeforth Stadium, there is reason for optimism about the future.
The Dukes enter Wednesday with 12 verbal commitments – six offensive prospects and six defensive players. Most of those verbal pledges have told the Daily News-Record they plan to sign Wednesday. Here on this Live Blog, the DN-R will track the National Letters of Intent that roll in and are announced, so keep this page bookmarked and it’ll be updated throughout the day.
*****
Until then, get set for National Signing Day with a preview on the latest edition of The Walkthrough Podcast. Interviews are with James Madison commits Josh Toner, an offensive lineman from Cherokee High School (N.J.), and Kye Holmes, a safety from Gonzaga High School (D.C.).
The Dukes also already announced transfer additions to the roster earlier this month. Former Central Florida defensive tackle Mason Cholewa and ex-North Carolina defensive back Greg Ross are joining JMU. Read what Curt Cignetti had to say about each of those players.
To learn about each pledge in the class, click below to read stories from when they committed.
- Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore) quarterback Billy Atkins
- Battlefield (Haymarket) linebacker Matt Binkoswki
- Tuscarora (Leesburg) defensive end Matei Fitz
- Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) safety Kye Holmes
- Lord Botetourt (Daleville) tight end Zach Horton
- Linganore (Frederick, Md.) offensive lineman Scott Hummel
- Lake Braddock (Burke) wide receiver Maxwell James
- Stone Bridge (Ashburn) linebacker Skylar Martin
- Prince George (Prince George) offensive lineman Jaelin Montgomery
- Warwick (Newport News) safety Messiah Russell
- Cherokee (Marlton, N.J.) offensive lineman Josh Toner
- Varina (Henrico) linebacker Jailin Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.