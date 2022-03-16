It's considered one of the greatest events in all of sports.
And for basketball fans around the Shenandoah Valley and the state of Virginia, there will be a pair of familiar names taking part in this weekend's festivities.
While the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's shocking run to an Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title and a spot as the No. 11 seed in the East Region of the NCAA men's basketball tournament has dominated headlines, the Hokies have been more impressive up until this point on the women's side behind the guidance of coach Kenny Brooks.
"It was a joy watching [the men's team] this weekend," Brooks told the ACC Network's Packer and Durham Show. "They put up a clinic every game. ... For us, it's a lot of fun to watch. We cheer for them, they cheer for us. Our styles are so similar. There's a lot we can pull from them. They motivated us, pushed us."
Brooks, a Waynesboro native that previously coached at James Madison before departing for Blacksburg in 2016, has led a major turnaround for the program.
Now in his sixth season at Tech, the Hokies have had their best year yet as they reached the ACC semifinals and were named the No. 5 seed in the Spokane region of the NCAA women's tournament, where they'll take on No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
"They are extremely well-coached," Brooks said about facing FGCU in the opening round. "They are not a No. 12 seed. They're ranked in both polls, ahead of us in the coaches poll. They're going to come in motivated. It's going to be two teams with totally different styles trying to find their way."
It is the second consecutive season Tech has reached the NCAA tournament.
At 23-9 overall, the Hokies were also third in ACC play in the regular season with a 13-5 conference record. They posted the most conference wins since 2004.
"We expect to win," Brooks said. "Playing against a tough ACC schedule all year prepares you. We expect to win and we think we can do so. You have to be yourself in this tournament. If you are yourself, you have a chance to win."
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was the ACC's Player of the Year this season while Aisha Sheppard earned second-team all-conference honors and became the league's all-time career leader in 3-pointers made earlier in the year.
"She's a poster child for being a student-athlete and a poster child for being a Hokie," Brooks said of Kitley. "We are blessed to have her and I think she's transformed our culture into a winning culture. I love coaching her."
Meanwhile, across the country, former Spotswood standout Justin Kier is preparing to play for one of the No. 1 seeds in Arizona in the men's bracket.
Filling in for injured starter Kriisa Kerr, Kier recently helped the Wildcats win the Pac-12 title. Arizona will face the winner of Wright State and Bryant on Friday.
Even before Kerr went down with injury, though, Kier played a key role for Arizona, which is one of the favorites to contend for a national championship this season.
The 6-foot-4 guard that previously spent time at George Mason and Georgia before transferring to Arizona for his final year of eligibility, is averaging 6.8 points and 2.9 assists per game.
“You guys know what Justin means to the program and means to me, he was awesome,” Wildcats first-year coach Tommy Lloyd told Steve Rivera of All Sports Tucson recently. “I literally had zero reservations. Once I knew of Kerr’s injury and knew what it was going to be, we kind of knew what it was going to be. I felt like we had a great chance to win the game … I’m just gonna see if I can petition the NCAA for [Kier to gain a] seventh year of eligibility.”
The men's and women's tournaments will dominate headlines and television screens for the next week as some of the top teams from around the country look to go on a special six-game run and capture a national championship.
And for two local products, it's something dreams were once made of.
"The beauty is that if we are ourselves, we give ourselves a tremendous chance to win and advance," Brooks said. "In years past, we needed a lot of luck. We've built this program, if we play the way we're capable of playing, we can advance."
