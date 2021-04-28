TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon Academy, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham 4:30 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
