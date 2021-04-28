TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon Academy, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham 4:30 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

