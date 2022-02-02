It was an uneventful National Signing Day for James Madison, but the Dukes added the final piece to the puzzle as they rounded out their signing class early Wednesday morning.
The Dukes officially signed Chauncey Logan Jr., who committed in July but didn’t sign during the early period in December. The Salem High School defensive back cleared the air during his signing day ceremony that he broadcasted on Instagram, citing other programs jumping into his recruitment.
“As some of you may know, after a solid senior season, my recruitment did rise,” Logan said. “I was presented with many opportunities that some may say were better than my previous ones. Throughout my recruitment journey, I’ve had to make some tough decisions and this was the toughest one yet.”
The wait wasn’t a concern for JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, though.
“When he did not sign, I figured something possibly could be up, but felt really comfortable in January that he would sign with us,” Cignetti said. “We’re excited about it.”
Logan was named to the Virginia High School League Class 4 all-state first team as a wide receiver and cornerback this season after helping Salem reach the state semifinals. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound versatile athlete was part of the team’s state title in 2020 as well.
Cignetti said Logan will play on the defensive side of the ball for the Dukes in the fall.
“Big athlete, very versatile, excelled on both sides of the ball,” Cignetti said of Logan. “He’s a big corner that definitely could play safety, too.”
The Salem, Va., native is one of nine players from the commonwealth in JMU’s recruiting class, which is the most of any state for the 25 incoming players.
JMU signed 17 incoming freshmen in total – 16 of them during the early signing period – and added eight transfers.
The Dukes also added a few preferred walk-ons in the past two days, as Jacob Thomas – the 2021 VHSL Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year – announced he would attend JMU on Sunday night.
JMU then added a pair of walk-ons from Virginia on Monday with Green Run quarterback Xavier Davis and John Champe offensive lineman Jack Workman.
