Bridgewater ace Reid long headlined the program’s American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawling Region 6 All-Region selections Tuesday.
Long, who was also named to the D3baseball.com All-Region first team, was selected to the first team after a historic sophomore campaign.
The Chesapeake native was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference pitcher of the year after breaking the single-season program record with 11 wins.
Long was one of three Division III players with 11 victories in the regular season, tied for the national lead, and finished with an ERA of 1.77.
Eagles infielder Jeffrey Snider earned a spot on the second team after batting .364 with 37 RBIs this year, which went along with 15 stolen bases.
Kevin Navedo, a Harrisonburg alum and senior infielder, was a third-team selection after registering a team-high 48 RBIs with six home runs.
Joining Long on the D3baseball.com Region 6 All-Region team was Brett Tharp, a senior utility player, who earned a spot on the third team.
Tharp was an All-ODAC first-team selection after hitting .255 with 26 RBIs, stealing 13 bases and also earning 11 saves in a closer role for BC.
In other college sports:
Johnson Earns All-American Honors
Eastern Mennonite senior Alijah Johnson finished with a time of 21.51 seconds to place eighth in the 200 and earn All-American status at the NCAA Division III track and field championships over the weekend.
"Being an All-American feels more relieving than anything for me," Johnson said on the school’s website. "I dreamed of it for so long and I’m proud to have done it, but in terms of results, I always want more from myself. Overall, though, it feels great to know my hard work paid off."
BC’s Fulton Places 16th At Nationals
Bridgewater’s Peter Fulton placed 16th in the men’s hammer throw at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships on Saturday.
Fulton finished with a throw of 176-09.00 to cap a stellar sophomore year.
Dukes Finish Season Ranked No. 12
James Madison finished the season at the No. 12 spot in the Inside Lacrosse Women/Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association rankings, the organization announced in a combined poll Tuesday.
The final ranking for the Dukes, who finished 14-5 and had an 11-game winning streak, matches where they were ranked in the preseason.
