BALTIMORE – Early in the first half against Loyola, James Madison found itself in a rut, trailing by five goals.
The Greyhounds built a commanding lead with a 6-0 run in the first quarter and it seemed as if they weren’t going to let the Dukes smell the lead. JMU pulled within three goals in the second quarter, but that was as close as they could get to Loyola.
Loyola knocked off JMU 18-8, ending JMU’s national championship hopes in the second round of the NCAA women's lacrosse tournament on Sunday afternoon at the Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.
JMU played from behind for almost the entire game, playing outside of their comfort zone and couldn’t pull within a pair of goals, something that would have given a sense of comfortability.
“We weren’t able to make it a two-goal game,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “We weren’t able to get ourselves back in the mix with two goals. I think over time, they got tired and I think it showed in their play.”
The Dukes found themselves in a hole that they hadn’t been in lately, winners of their last 11 in a row, but they were in similar situations at the beginning of the season with a 4-4 start.
“Slow start to the season. It sucks that we had a slow start to today and that’s how we ended the season,” redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky said. “In between, we really climbed up a mountain and did some really great things. I’m proud of us.”
JMU’s slow start came as Loyola handled draw controls with ease in the first quarter, outdrawing the Dukes 5-1 in the circle to open the game. The Dukes lost the draw control battle 20-10 on the afternoon as Livy Rosenzwieg logged 13 draw controls to redshirt sophomore Isabella Petersons’ five.
The Greyhounds’ six-goal outburst was the most unanswered goals JMU gave up since its loss to Rutgers on March 13.
“I think we made some adjustments on the draw, we started getting ourselves back in the game, but in the end I think it was a lot of composure issues,” Klaes said. “A lack of communication and fouls.”
The Greyhounds took advantage of holding the possessions, dicing through the JMU zone defense that has caused problems for almost every team it faced. The Patriot League champions prepared for it during their practices this past week and were ready for the challenge.
“We worked very hard wearing that down in scout, watching a lot of footage and film against it,” Loyola head coach Jen Adams said. “And then going out, I have to give our scout team credit. They were able to replicate the JMU zone in a way that our offense faced some really tough defense throughout the week.”
Loyola’s offense was patient, but it was effective against JMU. The Greyhounds waited, using a bulk of the shot clock at times, to get the ball in the middle of the goal. When they did, they worked toward the frame, giving JMU goalkeeper Molly Dougherty not a lot of time to react.
The Greyhounds also used quick ball movement to find ways to break through the JMU defense, said Sam Fiedler, who scored a game-high five goals for Loyola.
“We were getting so many different looks from so many different angles that they couldn’t stop one area of the field,” Fiedler said. “We just kept moving it quick and we found the openings.”
The Dukes didn’t record a save until late in the second quarter as Kat Buchanan, who played a handful of minutes in place of Daugherty in the first half, logged a save, but the rebound found its way to a Greyhound, who scored.
The decision to pull Daugherty in the first half was an effort to spark the Dukes, Klaes said.
“Just looking for a spark. Not pointing the finger at Molly,” Klaes said. “I think Kat went in there, she had a quick save, it gave us some energy and it took some pressure off of Molly to make her not feel like she has to be the one. She was able to go back in there and get her game back.”
Daugherty didn’t log a save in the first half, but recorded a trio in the second half.
Sophomore attacker Katelyn Morgan and Peterson led the JMU offense with a pair of goals each.
The Dukes were eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the second round for the second-straight season, but have won a game in four of their last five appearances.
Redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey, who said she will return for her fifth year next season, added she’ll never forget this season.
“We started off 4-4 and we were just on an 11-game win streak,” Matey said. “I couldn’t ask more of my team. Today we came up short, but I’ll never forget the season or the players we played with.”
