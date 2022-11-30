Whether it’s been on a high school or college court, Eastern Mennonite freshman Caris Lucas has been a fighter her entire basketball career.
The Page County High graduate has made her presence felt with the EMU women’s basketball team in her debut season.
Through six games, she’s averaged five points per game and leads the Royals with eight 3-pointers.
Lucas said she’s always been a shooter and feels it’s her strong suit.
Her inspiration to be a good shooter comes from Stephen Curry, the four-time NBA champion point guard for the Golden State Warriors and the son of former Fort Defiance and Virginia Tech star Dell Curry.
“I’ve always liked him growing up,” Lucas said. “Just because of his form and the way he can pull up from anywhere on the court. I’ve always admired that and I’ve always wanted to become someone that can shoot like that.”
The 5-foot-6 guard felt playing collegiate basketball wouldn’t be a possibility because of her height.
That wouldn’t be the case, however, as she said it’s been a great experience so far with the Royals.
“Being able to have this opportunity is definitely a blessing,” Lucas said. “Being able to play with a team that has a lot of camaraderie and wants to see everybody succeed. No matter what your role is on the team, everybody’s for each other.”
One of the main reasons Lucas chose EMU was because of the team’s enthusiasm.
When she went to watch the Royals last year, everyone was cheering, happy and having fun.
“That’s something I really love,” Lucas said. “Basketball is definitely a competitive sport, but I don’t want it to become my entire life and become stressful for me. I want to be able to have fun with the sport that I love and learn at the same time.”
EMU head coach Jenny Posey first saw Lucas play her sophomore year when Page played Luray, Posey’s alma mater, in a rivalry contest.
Right away, Posey saw that Lucas was tough, fearless and would take any shot given to her.
Going into Lucas’ senior year was when Posey started reaching out to her.
“We connected pretty well right away,” Posey said. “She’s one of the few kids that committed on the spot. She wants to be a nurse and EMU has a great nursing program, so that was a big draw for her, as well as being able to play basketball and be close to home.”
Lucas described Posey as a caring and loving person, something she noticed when she first got in contact with her this past summer.
“She was extremely heartwarming,” Lucas said. “I could tell that she cared more about me as a person than just me as an athlete. She definitely wants to see everyone succeed, both on and off the court, and she’ll do whatever it takes to help anybody out.”
Throughout her career, Lucas has played through pain. She was diagnosed with Perthes disease in her right hip when she was 6 when she started to feel a lot of pain and was unable to put pressure on her right leg.
She ended up having surgery for the disease and said it was a three-year recovery.
While she’s healed from it now, she still deals with muscle issues and tight ligaments. The doctors told Lucas she’ll always deal with pain, especially when running.
“They said running irritates it a lot more because of the constant pounding, being that my hip joint is deformed on the right side,” Lucas said.
Lucas said her adrenaline takes over in games, which helps her deal with the nagging pain. It’s the excessive running during practices and preseason that’s been the most difficult for Lucas.
Yet, she doesn’t let it hold her back.
“I’m going to push through whatever pain I’m going through because I want to play this sport,” Lucas said. “I love this sport, I love the people I’m playing with and I want to benefit the team and be that person on the team that can make an impact just starting out.”
There have been a few times Posey has noticed Lucas in pain. She makes sure to check on her, but she said Lucas does a good job of knowing when she needs a break.
“I think she’s learning more and more to be an advocate for herself when she needs a little extra rest,” Posey said. “Because she doesn’t want to get to the point where it’s so sore that she can’t play. She wants to be able to come in and contribute and do the things that she’s doing for us right now.”
Lucas was a four-year starter for the Panthers in high school and a standout in basketball and volleyball.
Lucas mostly played at shooting guard when she was at Page, while Leah Hilliard played point guard.
Lucas said her and Hilliard are close friends, and basketball helped their relationship grow.
During Lucas’ senior year, Hilliard suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the first game. Hilliard was one that the team looked to for leadership.
Lucas was sad that she wouldn’t get to play alongside her friend, but she said tried to look on the bright side.
She said she felt everything happens for a reason, and as the season carried on, she was able to develop skills that she believes she wouldn’t have if Hilliard didn’t go down.
“It helped me develop that tougher mentality,” Lucas said. “To let the game come to me and play my heart out for every game and play my heart out for her. I know she loved basketball and I just wanted to play for her.”
Posey described Lucas as a player who is coachable and willing to put in the work.
She’s excited to learn new things, and moving forward, Posey has high hopes for the Stanley native.
“I think that Caris’ role will only continue to grow within our program,” Posey said. “I think she’ll continue to get even more and more consistent as she gets used to the pace of the college game. … I really think the sky’s the limit for her.”
