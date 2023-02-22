After leaving a remarkable legacy behind at Luray High School, college sophomore Brynlee Burrill has gone head-on into her new journey in her basketball career at Roanoke College.
The former Bulldogs standout has faced the ups and downs of what it takes to be a collegiate basketball player but feels she’s adjusted to it nicely.
“It’s definitely been a lot more challenging, but it’s also very rewarding,” Burrill said. “I never realized the level my game could reach.”
Burrill has played in 21 career games and has been on a successful journey with the Maroons thus far, who are seeded sixth heading into the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament and will face third-seeded Bridgewater on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
Roanoke College was the school for Burrill because she didn’t want to go somewhere “super close” to home and liked the idea of playing in the ODAC.
“[They’re] familiar players that I’ve played against in high school,” Burrill said. “Roanoke just had really appealing facilities and coaches and players that I’ve really connected with.”
Since coming to Roanoke, Burrill feels she’s gained more game IQ and become a more aggressive player — a different intensity than she played with in high school.
“My defensive game has changed completely,” Burrill said. “In high school, I didn’t think I was the best defender, but here, I will say I’m the best defender on the court.”
Burrill has been watching the games from the bench since recently breaking her nose in practice.
Burrill has focused on being a better teammate since getting injured. It’s a unique experience for her to watch from the sideline as she recovers.
“In high school, I did play the whole time,” Burrill said. “It’s definitely a different experience. I’ve definitely learned how to be a different type of teammate. I’m definitely more encouraging and I’ve just learned to be a better teammate out of all of it.”
Burrill played for the Bulldogs for all four years of high school and certainly left an impact — recently having her LHS No. 10 jersey retired.
Burrill played under current Bulldogs head coach Joe Lucas. She took much of what she learned from Lucas into her collegiate career.
“All the stuff he taught me and how he helped develop my IQ has really helped me at the college level,” Burrill said.
Burrill feels she learned a lot about the mental side of the game when she played at Luray and believes it’s made her into the player she is today.
“I definitely learned to play through adversity,” Burrill said. “I took on a really big leadership role, and I think that’s transferred into college.”
Burrill is looking forward to returning to court and trying to lead the Maroons to an ODAC title, and it’s evident what her role will be when she returns.
“My job is to drive to the basket, finish around it and play some good defense,” Burrill said.
