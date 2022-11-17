BRIDGEWATER — For Dylan Maclachlan, it's pretty simple how he ended up at Bridgewater College.
It felt like home, he said.
The fifth-year wide receiver out of Roanoke said he came to BC because he enjoyed the family atmosphere when he first visited campus and it reminded him of the area he grew up in.
“Everybody loved each other, everyone was there for each other and it just reminded me a lot of home,” Maclachlan said. “It’s not too far from my home, so ultimately that’s what led me here.”
It was rough for Maclachlan when he first got to Bridgewater, adjusting to the new college life and the homesick feeling.
He eventually got used to things and had a lot of older guys help show him the way.
Maclachlan’s freshman year was in 2018, when he played in only one game. He saw action in eight games his sophomore year and recorded 15 receiving yards.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver said he saw a glimpse of what the Eagles were capable of during his freshman year and his sophomore year was when they came together to claim the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship.
Things changed after that season, however, as he felt the team struggled when the seniors left after that year, he said.
The Eagles went 3-2 in the shortened 2020-21 season and were 4-6 last year. Maclachlan felt the team’s leadership vanished, leading to the two lackluster seasons.
This year, Maclachlan and the senior group changed that and focused on getting back to a winning culture.
“The seniors and I came together this offseason and said what we needed to change, what needed to happen so that we could get back on track, back to winning,” Maclachlan said. “We knew that we could do it, we knew we had the talent, we knew we had the players and coaches to do it. So we all came together and that’s what happened at the end of the season.”
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn attested to Maclachlan’s leadership skills. He said he’s more vocal, in a positive way, and has become a great voice to his teammates.
“He’s always been a guy that’s been able to move amongst a variety of groups,” Lemn said. “I think over the last 18 months, including last year, he’s been more comfortable being a louder voice. Not in a yelling way, but in a way of he’s an example setter. I think he really spent his first three years earning that, earning that right and when Dylan talks, guys listen because they know the work he’s put in.”
Lemn sees Maclachlan’s career as one of development. He said Maclachlan was 170 pounds when he first joined the team and was committed to strength and conditioning to change his body.
“He’s a 205-pound man now [and] he’s continued to make big plays in big situations for us,” Lemn said. “Has been our leading receiver at a variety of times, but then also just a steady guy that you can count on to line up anywhere and be able to perform the job.”
After getting back to the winning ways this season, Maclachlan said there’s one big difference between this year and their ODAC title-winning year.
In 2019, they were expected to have a great season, unlike this year when the Eagles surprised folks with their one-loss campaign.
“We were projected to finish sixth in the ODAC and that kind of pulled our leg and we didn’t want that,” Maclachlan said. “We worked really hard and I think everyone came together more this year. Ultimately, we didn’t reach our goal but we did a lot better than everyone thought we would do. I’m very proud of that. I’m very proud of this team.”
This season, Maclachlan reached a career-high 194 receiving yards, as well as nabbing his first three career receiving touchdowns.
As his time at Bridgewater comes to a close, Maclachlan feels he’s changed a lot physically and as a person over the last five seasons.
He described himself as a small, quiet freshman who kept to himself who evolved into a bigger — and better — player.
“Over the years growing up, I’ve become a much stronger dude," Maclachlan said. "I've become better at my position and I think I’ve become more of a leader. Supporting my teammates on and off the field, just being there for my guys, making sure I know what’s going on in everybody’s lives and just being a good teammate.”
