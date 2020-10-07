Embedded in a profession built to rely on and thrive off of routine, the men who work these jobs are doing so without the steady regimen always associated with coaching college football.
Those competing have learned to shed game plans, redo depth charts and align their coaching staffs over and over again just hours ahead of kickoff to try to win on a particular Saturday. And those waiting for game action are actively altering their calendars and recreating offseason outlines to have a shot to succeed in the spring – a time of year in which the sport has never counted wins and losses previously.
Pandemic football is radically different, and so too is the leadership coaches have had to display this year. And all throughout the Commonwealth, at the Power Five schools playing now to the FCS and Division III programs yearning for February, March and April, it couldn’t be more evident.
Handling the role of head coach currently goes significantly beyond the need for smart Xs and Os, deep roster construction, fiery pregame speeches or anything else in the usual description.
They’re managing safety protocols as it relates to the coronavirus, answering all the questions their players may have about the drastic changes, and of course, taking on all the responsibilities that typically come with the gig.
“It’s a little bit of a weight around you 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” fifth-year Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
Fuente’s Hokies have dealt with the repercussions of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing as much as any FBS team has had to this fall, but they’ve overcome that to beat N.C. State and Duke in their first two games and are currently ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25.
Virginia Tech was without 23 players in its season-opening contest and missed 21 players during this past Saturday’s trip to Duke. The Hokies have yet to have their first-year defensive coordinator, Justin Hamilton, call plays because he’s been sidelined in each of the last two weeks, so Fuente had to delegate that task to less experienced coaches on his staff.
“Usually on a normal week when you walk off the practice field on Thursdays,” Fuente said, “at least for me when I was a coordinator and as a head coach, there’s a little sigh of relief. You’re into walkthroughs, meetings and fine-tuning the details of what you’re trying to do. But for us, that’s been the beginning of the work.”
And that’s how attempting to operate through the pandemic has gone for many coaches – by detailing and planning ahead, only to throw away those ideas when something else changes.
“We went so long without a positive test, I almost think that we possibly considered it wasn’t going to affect our program,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said just a few days after UVa was without seven players and a full-time assistant during its loss at No. 1 Clemson.
“I wish I had a better phrase, but [it was] a wake-up call of just how fast and how random that it can happen,” Mendenhall said. “And then the contact tracing. That’s a whole other issue. Testing positive is one thing, but you can actually lose significantly more players through contact tracing than just the positive test. So that’s really a test of the protocol, so I’m looking hard at redesigning and putting new best practices or new practices in place right now.”
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti won’t have a game until February, but his squad has encountered testing and contact tracing issues. The Dukes were on a three-week hiatus from strength and conditioning drills until Sept. 16, due to an uptick in cases on campus and within the team.
“But we’re getting to a point where we’ve got almost the whole team back,” Cignetti said.
Game schedules and practices schedules at all levels have been altered, too, and coaches have faced that reality time and time again, perhaps no one more than Cignetti.
JMU tried to play as an FCS independent this fall after their league, the Colonial Athletic Association, postponed its campaign until the spring. JMU, though, decided against that officially on Aug. 7 – the same day it was supposed to open training camp – because most of the subdivision was shifting to the spring, too, and it became apparent the FCS postseason would be played then also.
The Dukes, having reached three of the last four FCS national championship games, preferred to be part of playoffs again if they were good enough, and Cignetti has remained upbeat and encouraging for his players during all the back-and-forth and as they near the start of fall practice. Cignetti said JMU is aiming to begin practice on or within a few days of Oct. 17.
“Around here we just try to take care of today and try to put us in the best position for tomorrow,” he said, “get everybody thinking alike and that gives you the best chance for success.”
Bridgewater College coach Michael Clark, the longest tenured and winningest active college coach in the state, said his Eagles have had to start over repeatedly and get rid of plans as well.
BC, which went 10-0 and won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship en route to the Division III playoffs last year, is waiting to play its season in the spring just like the Dukes. BC began its Phase 1 workouts this week, Clark said, and before these workouts he had not held any kind of drills with his team since last year.
“We might be on plan four or five,” Clark said with a laugh. “We’re having to adjust and adapt, but I do have a great appreciation for the resiliency of the kids, because they’ve had to have multiple plans thrown at them and taken away. It’s like ‘Oh, here comes another one.’”
Both Clark and Cignetti have players wondering why their teams aren’t playing now even though others are, which isn’t easy to answer, according to Clark.
“I don’t deny when Division III kids see Central Arkansas on national TV that they’re not thinking, ‘What’s going on here?’” Clark said. “And ‘What’s going on at Averett University?’ Because, they were in full pads and having Saturday night intrasquad games for fans and recruits.
“Our kids see all of that stuff, but I think very early on I had to get it across to our coaches to tell it to our players that, ‘You’re wasting energy and focus, and you’re wasting a lot of time by trying to figure out what someone else is doing.’”
Cignetti said he was in on meetings with the other CAA coaches when the league was sorting through how to format the spring schedule, which was just another duty for a head coach with so many these days.
The CAA will have its league members play six conference games and allow them to schedule up to two non-conference games.
“It’ll be a little different,” Cignetti said, “but it’ll be fun. We don’t care when, where or how we play. We’ll play ‘em in a parking lot. We just want to play.”
And that is all of what these coaches want for their players, no matter the obstacles that come first.
“You just got to find a way to make it to breakfast,” Fuente said. “We had a Navy seal come talk to us early in fall camp. … I asked him what it was like training and all that sort of stuff and he told us, ‘Justin, if you look at all of the training you have to do to be a Navy seal, it overwhelms you. But if you can just focus on making it to breakfast and you can make it to breakfast, then try to make it to lunch. And if you can make it to lunch, try to make it to dinner, and if that’s all you worry about, then you’ve got a chance to be OK.’”
