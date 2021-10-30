The injuries are piling up, and the list of unavailable James Madison players is growing longer each week.
If these Dukes are going to win a national championship like they’ve set a goal to do, this bunch must continue showing the necessary resiliency they’ve needed to start 7-1.
On Saturday after JMU’s 45-21 thumping of Elon, third-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said All-American running back Percy Agyei-Obese probably won’t play again this season and is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery. Agyei-Obese was spotted Saturday with his foot in a boot and in street clothes on the sideline.
“He’s had a rough year,” Cignetti said. Agyei-Obese missed the first three weeks of the campaign with a hamstring injury, and the closest he was to returning to form came in JMU’s lone loss when he scored two rushing touchdowns against Villanova.
In the first month of the season, freshman do-it-all running back Kaelon Black proved he could fill Agyei-Obese’s top role, but Black suffered a serious injury at Weber State in Week 3 and hasn’t played since.
JMU’s offensive line lost sixth-year senior center J.T. Timming for the rest of the season after he broke his tibia on Oct. 23 at Delaware. Thankfully, senior left tackle Liam Fornadel returned from a knee injury on Saturday after it was initially thought he’d miss the entire fall when he got hurt in the opener against Morehead State.
Others to miss at least some action due to injury this season include defensive tackle Mike Greene, safety MJ Hampton, tight end Drew Painter and tight end Noah Turner. Other long-term injury issues the team has dealt with have been to cornerback Wesley McCormick, wide receiver Kyndel Dean and slot receiver Josh Sims.
But through it all, the Dukes have won seven of their first eight, field one of the country’s dominating defenses and are tied atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings with a chance to win at least a share of the league thanks to Villanova’s surprising loss to William & Mary on Saturday.
“It’s just that next-man up mentality,” JMU sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson said about how the program has handled the injury issues. “A lot of these guys, even if they’re backups, they’re older guys. A guy like [running back] Lorenzo [Bryant Jr.] is a seventh-year senior and he gets his call and he’s playing great. I never thought we’d have this many running backs at the beginning of the year, but we’ve really needed them throughout this year.”
Bryant Jr. carried 11 times for 44 yards against the Phoenix and redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer tallied 83 yards on the ground, having emerged as JMU’s leading rusher this season while becoming the No. 1 option at the position.
Beyond Bryant Jr. and Palmer, redshirt junior center Stanley Hubbard started on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 30, 2019 when he played for Connecticut and started against Temple.
Safety Chris Chukwuneke is developing into an All-CAA candidate, too, but he got his first crack at a starting role because Hampton was out to begin the year with a foot problem. Chukwuneke has racked up 41 tackles, three tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
“I feel like our backups are people who can come in and step in and make plays as well,” JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu, who had season-ending knee injuries in each of the last two seasons, said regarding the way the team has overcome its many injuries.
“It sucks losing these guys,” he said. “I know how they’re feeling, being hurt for the past two years, so it’s really hard but they’re still here cheering for us, helping the younger guys get better and being in the facility teaching up the people trying to step in for them. So, it’s us being collective and being a united front behind new players and giving them confidence so they can step into these roles and make plays. And if you can give someone confidence, they can really step up.”
The reality is, though, JMU is only narrowly beyond the midway point of its season. If the Dukes play into early January – assuming they have a bye through the first round of the FCS postseason – they have seven games left.
They’ve already played 16 times in this calendar year when factoring in the spring season, so odds are, they’ll likely have more wear and tear to hurdle than they would in a normal year. Because of that, they’ll need more of their roster to contribute as they try to make their run toward a crown and keep winning in spite of all injury issues they could be using as excuses.
“It’s been great having guys come in and play,” Johnson said, “maybe they weren’t expecting to or they are guys who are backups filling roles, but offensively and defensively they’ve done a great job this year.”
