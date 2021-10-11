James Madison’s loss this past Saturday to Villanova and even in its narrow win the week before at New Hampshire has left a serious question for the Dukes to ponder.
Does their offense have an identity crisis?
Against Villanova and New Hampshire, JMU threw the ball 40 and 44 times, respectively. Before those two contests, the Dukes had never thrown the ball that frequently in a game under third-year coach Curt Cignetti. This past spring, their high for passing attempts in a game was 27 against Sam Houston, and during Cignetti’s first season at the helm with eventual seventh-round NFL Draft choice Ben DiNucci playing quarterback, the Dukes never threw the ball more than 36 times in one game.
JMU is still running the ball more than they’re throwing it this fall, but ever so slightly with a 52% to 48% run-to-pass ratio. The last two weeks have tightened the margin between the run and the pass. In the past, that rate was always slanted more drastically in favor of the run, which distinguished the offense. When Cignetti arrived in Harrisonburg, he vowed to build the unit on a powerful rushing attack.
This year, the Dukes are not running the ball as well or as often as they previously did.
New Hampshire limited JMU to 3.5 yards per rush and Villanova limited JMU to 3.6 yards per rush.
“I’d like to be able to run the ball a little bit more effectively,” Cignetti said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches video conference. “But if the [run-pass options] are there, we’ll always take those.”
In the first three weeks of the campaign when the Dukes were leading the country in scoring while averaging 53.3 points per game, it didn’t matter as much. Their passing offense was flourishing while quarterback Cole Johnson tallied 11 touchdowns without any interceptions. He hit on deep scoring throws to wide receivers Antwane Wells Jr., Kris Thornton and Scott Bracey, too.
But Villanova took those opportunities away.
Cignetti pointed to the lack of long passing plays plaguing the Dukes during their loss. The longest plays they had against Villanova were 22 yards — a Johnson run and a pass from Johnson to Thornton. They couldn’t connect on anything over the top of the Wildcats’ defense, though.
“I’d like to see a little bit more balance,” Cignetti said when asked about whether or not he was OK with his team having so many passing attempts against Villanova. “The big thing was [Villanova] averaged 9.9 yards [per passing] attempt and we averaged 4.4 yards an attempt, and our spring average was 9.9 yards an attempt. So, they made hay on the one-on-one matchups and when we took our shots, we came up empty. We were 0-for-6 when we pushed it down the field and one of those was a sack, so that makes seven.”
On Saturday following the loss, Johnson said moving the ball through the air against Villanova became a stiffer challenge past midfield.
“They dropped eight a lot and played almost Tampa 2 in the red zone,” Johnson said, “and there’s not many holes and there’s not many areas to throw it down there. It’s so condensed, so they had a good game plan in the red zone. And sometimes, obviously, you want to run it in those situations. But in second-and-long, third-and-long and in passing situations, they drop eight and sit back in coverage and it’s a smart game plan.”
Especially, when JMU isn’t as committed to the running game as its been the past. Opponents can bail in order to cover the talented Wells Jr. and speedy Thornton to prevent two touchdown threats from scoring on any given snap from anywhere on the field.
There are reasons, perhaps, why Cignetti’s squad isn’t running it like they used to. All-American running back Percy Agyei-Obese only played in each of the last two weeks after returning from a hamstring injury.
Additionally, JMU’s offensive line has been without All-American tackle Liam Fornadel, who on Monday Cignetti said could return before the end of the season after suffering a knee injury earlier this fall. Fornadel’s absence has forced the Dukes to start three freshmen on the O-Line.
Through five games, the Dukes have been held to 197.2 yards on the ground per game — significantly less than the 242.9 rushing yards per game they ran for in 2019 and 233.3 rushing yards per game they ran for in the spring.
“We went a long time without Percy,” Cignetti said, “and we’re starting three freshmen on the line and they’re doing well, getting better every, single week, so I just think running the football is an attitude.”
Agyei-Obese carried 20 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats, showing a return to form after only taking six carries against New Hampshire.
With Agyei-Obese healthy and continued improvement from third-year sophomore Latrele Palmer, who has seen his role expand this season and leads the team in rushing this fall, maybe their pairing can help the Dukes return to their foundation of a truly run-first unit and ultimately reopen some of the big-play passes that were available earlier this year.
(1) comment
It’s simple…the team was outplayed and somewhat outcoached in second half which is a function of in-game adjustments.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.