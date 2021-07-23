This isn’t like the last round of realignment.
The motives are altered.
These are the big boys unquestionably securing their future together and not caring about who gets left behind or is forced to figure out its next move in a post-pandemic world when college athletics are rapidly changing. Think NIL, the expanding College Football Playoff and consumption migration from traditional television to digital streaming.
“I think a lot of it goes back to the perceived power and guidance from the NCAA,” James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne told me Friday when discussing the week’s bombshell news – first reported by the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday – that bluebloods Oklahoma and Texas will exit the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference.
“I’m not sure there’s a strong bond of trust there right now,” in wake of how the NCAA handled various issues over the last year, Bourne continued. “And in my opinion, outside looking in at [Oklahoma, Texas and the SEC], they’re taking control of their own scenarios as opposed to having someone else control it for them.”
Early on Friday, the Austin American-Statesman noted the Sooners and the Longhorns have worked toward the move for six months and it could become official as soon as next week.
That means, the wheels are already in motion for those eight remaining Big 12 schools to either somehow save their league by adding replacements or save themselves by finding a new conference to call home.
“It’s just the beginning,” Bourne said. “It’s the catalyst for change and we can expect the landscape in the next weeks and months ahead to start to change. When things start to change at the highest level, it’ll obviously cascade down to all conferences.”
He said impact from the Oklahoma-Texas decision is destined to reach the Football Championship Subdivision and beyond to the lower levels of the sport, too.
This could provide JMU, sooner rather than later, an opportunity to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision. But realignment isn’t a new topic of conversation for Bourne.
I’ve probably posed a different version of the same question regarding a potential push to FBS more than a dozen times to the longtime athletic director since my stay on the Dukes beat began five years ago. That’s because with every step forward JMU takes – through on-field triumphs, ramping up its facilities or hiring dominant coaches – it appears one more stride away from the present and one closer to a leap into the FBS.
Especially when the school’s powerhouse of a football team has exponentially outgrown its Colonial Athletic Association counterparts to further become the oversized outlier in the conference.
So, the inquiries: Is it feasible for JMU to make a move to FBS? Or are the Dukes worthy of an FBS invite?
Those are justified propositions never met with a no, and instead fairly from Bourne with one answer more commonly than others. Normally, his response is an iteration of 'JMU constantly monitors the landscape.'
But Friday, with the backdrop of Red River rivals teaming up with the most powerful conference in the country, he tweaked his answer.
“Our position is the same as it’s always been and I don’t see that changing,” Bourne said. “But it really depends on who was asking and whether or not it is a better situation for us. Right now, we’re very competitive, successful and you want to be careful before you ever look at a scenario that would move you away from that. But I think there will be a lot of institutions in the next year to 18 months, once this starts to shakeout, where there will be change.”
Ten years ago, when the last large series of dominoes of realignment began, Pittsburgh and Syracuse bolted from the Big East for the Atlantic Coast Conference before West Virginia found a life raft in the Big 12.
The shifting of the sport saw TCU join the Big 12, too, while Rutgers and Maryland were off to the Big Ten and Louisville to the ACC. A watered-down version of the Big East became the American Athletic Conference, which retooled and added schools from what were considered the smaller Group of Five conferences.
Further fallout forced those leagues – Conference USA and Sun Belt Conference – to add former FCS schools. Appalachian State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion all transitioned to FBS in the years after.
So, using history as the indicator, odds are spots in the FBS for FCS schools will become available again.
In spite of rumors or speculation, Bourne said JMU never had an invite to Conference USA in the last shakeup, but also what was important then isn’t as much of a factor anymore.
“Keep in mind a lot of this was driven by media markets in the past,” he said. “And the reason why ODU, Charlotte and all those schools made the change was because of the media markets they brought.
“But it’s a different story today. People stream, and so what’s important is what’s the sustainability of your crowd? Your alumni base? Where are you located? Where do your students come from? There are a lot of factors that are involved this time around that last time weren’t looked at.”
And JMU feels good about itself in those regards. So, maybe, this ‘earth-shaking event’ as Bourne termed the impending departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, is one different enough to spur the Dukes to the top level of the game.
