His humility is admirable, especially because he has the right to take every bit of credit.
After all, James Madison’s Ethan Ratke is now the most successful kicker in Football Championship Subdivision history.
“You know, I’m standing on a mountain of people who have gotten me here to this point,” he said Saturday after setting the all-time FCS record for scoring and tying the subdivision’s career mark for field goals during the Dukes’ 55-7 win over Maine.
Before Saturday, former Montana kicker Dan Carpenter previously held both records, but Ratke’s 417 points following his seven extra points and two field goals against the Black Bears moved him past Carpenter (413). The two kicks for 3 also pushed Ratke to 75 career field goals to match that mark.
When he’s asked how it feels or how he has stayed consistent throughout his six seasons in the purple and gold to achieve such a feat, Ratke only deflects.
There’s no mention of himself.
Instead, he rattles off the names of those around him, starting with his long snapper Kyle Davis and holder Alex Miller. And then it’s onto tight-knit teammates of the past.
“They have been with me the whole way,” Ratke said, “and then it goes back to [former holder] Hunter Etheridge and [former long snapper] Brett Seigel and all the other specialists that I’ve gotten to hang out with and be part of. And really, just with the whole team, everybody has put so much faith in me and given me so much confidence that I’d never thought I’d get to this point.
“It all comes down to them,” he said. “They’re lifting me up.”
His thoroughness speaks for itself, though, according to Dukes coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Cole Johnson, which is probably why Ratke never has to offer any praise of himself.
And that modest attitude dates back to even when he booted JMU onto the 2017 FCS national semifinals with a 46-yarder as time expired against Weber State – fittingly, the team he can take lone possession of the field-goal record against next week when the Dukes travel to Ogden, Utah to face the Wildcats in a marquee non-conference bout.
“He’s just so diligent and detailed in the way he goes about his job,” Cignetti said. “His consistency and his demeanor is always the same day in and day out. He is a very precise, exact guy. He’s like a kicking scientist.”
Ratke’s teammate since 2016 when they both arrived in Harrisonburg, Johnson said: “He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve seen come through here and has been great. There’s only a few of us left from that 2016 class, and he’s breaking so many records and he’s one of the greatest kickers of all time. I’m so happy for him.”
And of course, the veteran signal-caller noted why he’s so thrilled for Ratke.
“He’s the most humble guy you’ll ever meet,” Johnson said.
