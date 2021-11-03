With every decision, there are consequences.
And a difficult one in my choice to depart the Daily News-Record in the coming days is leaving all the great people who’ve made this job a thrill for me since I arrived in Harrisonburg more than five years ago. At the time, I didn’t know anyone in the area when I got the job as the paper’s James Madison football beat writer.
I spent much of the last few days calling and letting folks know my time at the DN-R was up, and with each phone call, all I could think was, ‘Man, for someone who didn’t know anyone when I started, I sure have a lot of phone calls to make.’
Without my managing editor Jim Sacco, then the sports editor responsible for hiring me, I never get the chance to move from Morgantown, W.Va. – my college town – to The Valley and learn about all its charm. I met my wife Shannon, a JMU grad, here too, which has completely changed my life for the better forever.
In my first season covering JMU, I chronicled a national championship winner in 2016. Since then, I have written about everything that’s elevated the Dukes, who are on the brink of taking that giant step from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The coaches I covered – Curt Cignetti and Mike Houston as well as their staffs – are top notch professionally and personally, and so are so many in the athletic department at JMU like athletic director Jeff Bourne, assistant AD Kevin Warner and football sports information director Chris Brooks. Whenever I called with a question, they’d pick up and help me get an answer if they could, and that dates all the way back to my very first days and weeks on the beat.
The players always treated me with respect, and I am so appreciative of how many of them let me tell their stories – that’s my favorite part of the job.
There was Khalid Abdullah’s path from being overlooked in recruiting to the national title game’s Most Outstanding Player, Harry O’Kelly’s journey from his native Australia to JMU and Aaron Stinnie’s unbelievable climb from former walk-on defensive lineman for the Dukes to an offensive line starter in the Super Bowl for the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I could name so many more players – Bryan Schor, Ron’Dell Carter, Trai Sharp, Andrew Anrkah, Kyre Hawkins, Jordan Brown, Ben DiNucci, Liam Fornadel, Cole Johnson, Percy Agyei-Obese and Mike Greene are just a few – who were always so gracious with their time and that was win, lose or just on an ordinary fall afternoon following practice.
I’m excited for my outstanding DN-R sports colleagues Cody Elliott and Shane Mettlen, who are so diligent and excellent on the high school and JMU basketball beats, respectively, that they’ll get to see up close what’s next for this football program.
Because with Cignetti at the helm, and a likely move to the Sun Belt nearing, there’s so much potential for the Dukes at the FBS level. Those games with Old Dominion, Appalachian State and Marshall are going to be a treat for everyone.
And that includes you – the JMU fans, alumni and loyal readers of the DN-R – who I need to thank.
Thank you for always following along, picking up the paper, reading about your Dukes online or listening to The Walkthrough Podcast. The fan base is passionate about their team and educated on JMU, too, and I always loved that about our interactions through email, social media or if any of you stopped me on my way into Bridgeforth Stadium to introduce yourself.
You guys brought meaning to my job and held me responsible to always give my best, break news and write stories that mattered.
This job has been special to me in so many aspects, but above all else, it’s all the different people that made it that way.
