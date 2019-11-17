The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Montana’s win over Weber State highlighted Week 12 in the FCS. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 11-0; Last Week: W 49-14 vs. South Dakota; This Week: at Southern Illinois)
Running back Ty Brooks rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead North Dakota State in its win over South Dakota to clinch the Missouri Valley Conference title.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 10-1; Last Week: W 48-6 vs. Richmond; This Week: at Rhode Island)
Quarterback Ben DiNucci accounted for three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground to push the Dukes in their blowout win past rival Richmond and claim the Colonial Athletic Association crown.
3 – Montana
(Record: 9-2; Last Week: W 35-16 vs. Weber State; This Week: at Montana State)
Dalton Sneed and Samori Touri connected for touchdowns on plays of 79 yards and 59 yards as the Grizzlies used those quick strikes to their advantage to upend Weber State.
4 – South Dakota State
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: W 38-7 vs. Northern Iowa; This Week: at South Dakota)
The Jackrabbits bounced back in convincing fashion, but the injury to running back Pierre Strong is cause for concern.
5 – Weber State
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: L 35-16 at Montana; This Week: vs. Idaho State)
Three interceptions for Weber State quarterback Jake Constantine doomed the Wildcats during their trip to Missoula.
6 – Sacramento State
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: W 31-7 at Idaho; This Week: vs. UC Davis)
Running back Elijah Dotson averaged 6.8 yards per carry while rushing for 109 yards and two scores to propel Sacramento State to a road win at Idaho.
7 – Illinois State
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: W 17-12 vs. Missouri State; This Week: at Youngstown State)
It took a last-minute stop on a fourth-and-goal situation, but the Redbirds survived Missouri State on the heels of their upset win over South Dakota State the week before.
8 – Villanova
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: W 35-7 vs. Long Island; This Week: vs. Delaware)
The Wildcats have recovered nicely from their three-game losing streak in October, and with two consecutive victories, have a chance to get to nine for the year.
9 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 7-4; Last Week: L 38-7 at South Dakota State; This Week: vs. Western Illinois)
Northern Iowa tallied only 239 yards of total offense in its dismal performance at South Dakota State.
10 – Montana State
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: W 27-17 at UC Davis; This Week: vs. Montana)
The Bobcats racked up 284 rushing yards and three scores on the ground to get by UC Davis.
11 – Wofford
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 24-7 vs. Furman; This Week: at The Citadel)
Wofford’s Blake Morgan ran for 147 yards and a score to lift Wofford past Furman.
12 – Monmouth
(Record: 9-2; Last Week: W 47-10 at Campbell; This Week: vs. Hampton)
The Hawks have won seven straight after running back Pete Guerriero amassed 237 rushing yards and three scores in the runaway win over Campbell.
13 – Towson
(Record: 7-4; Last Week: W 31-10 at William & Mary; This Week: vs. Elon)
Towson’s defense forced two turnovers and held William & Mary to 276 total yards of offense in an easy win on the road.
14 – Florida A&M
(Record: 9-1; Last Week: W 39-7 vs. Howard; This Week: vs. Bethune-Cookman)
Florida A&M scored the game’s first 39 points against Howard and never looked back.
15 – Furman
(Record: 7-4; Last Week: L 24-7 at Wofford; This Week: vs. NAIA Point)
The Paladins couldn’t get their running game going and it cost them a key Southern Conference contest against Wofford.
16 – Southeast Missouri State
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: W 26-12 at Eastern Illinois; This Week: vs. Murray State)
Southeast Missouri State linebacker Zach Hall, last year’s Buck Buchanan Award winner, tallied double-digit tackles for the fifth time this year in the RedHawks’ win at Eastern Illinois.
17 – Southeastern Louisiana
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 35-14 vs. Abilene Christian; This Week: vs. Nicholls)
Southeastern Louisiana built a 35-7 halftime lead as a victory over Abilene Christian was never in doubt.
18 – Central Connecticut State
(Record: 10-1; Last Week: W 49-28 vs. Robert Morris; This Week: at Duquesne)
Quarterback Aaron Winchester ran for four touchdowns to help Central Connecticut State clinch the Northeast Conference championship.
19 – Nicholls
(Record: 7-4; Last Week: W 34-20 vs. McNeese State; This Week: at Southeastern Louisiana)
Quarterback Chase Fourcade threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns to boost Nicholls past McNeese State.
20 – Maine
(Record: 6-5; Last Week: W 34-30 vs. Rhode Island; This Week: at New Hampshire)
The Black Bears have won four straight after Joe Fagano and Earnest Edwards connected for a last-minute game-winning touchdown at Rhode Island.
21 – North Dakota
(Record: 6-4; Last Week: W 45-38 vs. Northern Colorado; This Week: vs. Southern Utah)
Quarterback Nate Ketteringham accounted for three total touchdown in the Fighting Hawks’ shootout win over Northern Colorado.
22 – Austin Peay
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: W 42-7 at Murray State; This Week: vs. Eastern Illinois)
Austin Peay scored the game’s first 21 points and last 21 points to topple Murray State.
23 – Albany
(Record: 7-4; Last Week: W 24-17 vs. New Hampshire; This Week: at Stony Brook)
Running back Karl Mofor ran for 108 yards and two scores to give Albany a win over New Hampshire.
24 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: W 30-7 vs. Stephen F. Austin; This Week: at Incarnate Word)
Central Arkansas earned a much-needed bounce back win after being shutout the week before.
25 – Southern Illinois
(Record: 7-4; Last Week: W 45-21 at Western Illinois; This Week: vs. North Dakota State)
The Salukis outscored Western Illinois 35-14 in the second half to win their fifth straight.
