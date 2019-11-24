The final regular-season STATS FCS Top 25 will be released before the reveal of the FCS postseason field on Sunday.
Montana State’s win over Montana highlighted the last Saturday of the regular season. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 12-0; Last Week: W 21-7 at Southern Illinois; Streak: Won 12)
The Missouri Valley Conference champion Bison used rushing touchdowns from Kobe Johnson, Adam Cofield and Trey Lance to win their 33rd straight contest dating back to 2017 and record their first undefeated 12-game regular season in NDSU history.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 11-1; Last Week: W 55-21 at Rhode Island; Streak: Won 11)
JMU, the Colonial Athletic Association champion, got 143 rushing yards and a touchdown from Jawon Hamilton and 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Percy Agyei-Obese in a take-care-of-business victory to wrap up the regular season.
3 – Weber State
(Record: 9-3; Last Week: W 38-10 vs. Idaho State; Streak: Won 1)
The Wildcats bounced back from their loss to Montana the week before by scoring the game’s first 31 points to trounce Idaho State and a clinch a share of the Big Sky championship for the third straight year.
4 – Sacramento State
(Record: 9-3; Last Week: W 27-17 vs. UC Davis; Streak: Won 3)
Quarterback Kevin Thomson accounted for 300 passing yards, 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead Sacramento State to win over rival UC Davis and a share of the Big Sky title.
5 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 8-4; Last Week W 38-7 vs. Western Illinois; Streak: Won 1)
Northern Iowa scored the game’s final 31 points to runaway from Western Illinois and cap a eight-win season during a year with a grueling schedule – the Panthers’ losses were to FBS Iowa State, North Dakota State, Weber State and South Dakota State.
6 – Montana State
(Record: 9-3; Last Week: W 48-14 vs. Montana; Streak: Won 4)
The Bobcats tallied the game’s first 24 points and never looked back against Montana to win the Brawl of the Wild and clinch the school’s first nine-win season since 2012.
7 – Villanova
(Record: 9-3; Last Week: W 55-33 vs. Delaware; Streak: Won 3)
Villanova crushed rival Delaware to finish off its a season of streaks, winning its first six then losing the next three only to win the final three.
8 – Montana
(Record: 9-3; Last Week: L 48-14 at Montana State; Streak: Lost 1)
Can’t give up 382 rushing yards along with six scores on the ground and expect to win, so Montana failed to complete what was a largely strong regular season.
9 – Monmouth
(Record: 10-2; Last Week: W 48-13 vs. Hampton; Streak: Won 8)
Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero rushed for 240 yards and finished as the nation’s leading rusher with 1,428 yards as the Big South champion Hawks won their eighth in a row entering the postseason.
10 – Wofford
(Record: 8-3; Last Week: W 31-11 at The Citadel; Streak: Won 3)
Having won eight of its last nine with the lone loss coming to FBS Clemson during that stretch, Wofford claimed the Southern Conference title for the third season in a row.
11 – Nicholls
(Record: 8-4; Last Week: W 28-27 at Southeastern Louisiana; Streak: Won 4)
It took a dramatic finish, but quarterback Chase Fourcade’s touchdown pass to Dai’Jean Dixon in the last two minutes was enough for Nicholls to clinch its second straight Southland championship.
12 – South Dakota State
(Record: 8-4; Last Week: L 24-21 at South Dakota; Streak: Lost 1)
The Jackrabbits limped to the conclusion of the regular season, having dropped two of its last three while playing without injured quarterback J’Bore Gibbs.
13 – Southeast Missouri State
(Record: 9-3; Last Week: W 31-24 vs. Murray State; Streak: Won 6)
The sixth win in a row for Southeast Missouri State gave the Redhawks at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship for just the second time in school history.
14 – Furman
(Record: 8-4; Last Week: W 64-7 vs. NAIA Point; Streak: Won 1)
When removing Furman’s win over NAIA Point and its two losses to FBS foes, the Paladins finished 7-2 against FCS competition this season.
15 – Central Connecticut State
(Record: 11-1; Last Week: W 43-10 at Duquesne; Streak: Won 8)
Central Connecticut State, the Northeast Conference champion, won by at least 20 points for the sixth time this year with its blowout victory against Duquesne in the regular-season finale.
16 – Illinois State
(Record: 8-4; Last Week: L 21-3 at Youngstown State; Streak: Loss 1)
The Redbirds threw for only 30 yards in their loss at Youngstown State.
17 – Albany
(Record: 8-4; Last Week: W 31-26 at Stony Brook; Streak: Won 3)
Running back Karl Mofor ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns to pace Albany in its win over Stony Brook to claim the Golden Apple trophy for a second straight year.
18 – North Dakota
(Record: 7-4; Last Week: W 36-18 vs. Southern Utah; Streak: Won 2)
Behind running back Luke Skonka’s 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns, North Dakota likely secured a playoff berth with its win over Southern Utah.
19 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 9-3; Last Week: W 52-35 at Incarnate Word; Streak: Won 2)
A 21-point fourth quarter helped Central Arkansas separate from Incarnate Word to finish 8-2 against FCS competition – the Bears also have a win over FBS Western Kentucky.
20 – Austin Peay
(Record: 9-3; Last Week: W 35-7 vs. Eastern Illinois; Streak: Won 5)
Austin Peay clinched a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title with its win over Eastern Illinois.
21 – Yale
(Record: 9-1; Last Week: W 50-43 (OT) vs. Harvard; Streak: Won 6)
The Bulldogs clinched a share of the IVY League championship by erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit and winning in double overtime over Harvard on Saturday.
22 – Southeastern Louisiana
(Record: 7-4; Last Week: L 28-27 vs. Nicholls; Streak: Lost 1)
Southeastern Louisiana is still probably wondering how its Thursday night game was lost to Nicholls.
23 – Towson
(Record: 7-5; Last Week: L 25-23 vs. Elon; Streak: Lost 1)
The Tigers put themselves right on the bubble with their surprising loss to Elon in the regular-season finale.
24 – Eastern Washington
(Record: 7-5; Last Week: W 53-46 vs. Portland State; Streak: Won 6)
Quarterback Eric Barriere accounted for four touchdowns as Eastern Washington won its sixth straight to put itself on the bubble for the postseason.
25 – Southern Illinois
(Record: 7-5; Last Week: L 21-7 vs. North Dakota State; Streak: Lost 1)
The Salukis had won five in a row before falling to North Dakota State, but their win over FBS UMass in Week 2 could boost their chances to sneak into the postseason field.
