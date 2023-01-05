Mahlong's Mental Toughness Key For Royals

The ups and downs of college basketball can sometimes be hard to handle.
For Aviwe Mahlong, a former standout at Eastern Mennonite School who is now the starting shooting guard for the Eastern Mennonite University men’s basketball team, the response to those shifts in momentum goes a long way in determining just how successful you’ll be.
“When you have work ethic and drive, you have a certain level of pride for the game of basketball, which ultimately raises your competitiveness as well as expectations about how things should be done,” Mahlong said. “Understanding this and applying it to the team has been something I’ve worked on since the beginning of the year. I will continue to grow.”
Mahlong, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound sophomore who came to Harrisonburg in high school from Johannesburg, South Africa, has had a unique path to suiting up for the Royals.
After arriving at EMS and playing for two seasons under former head coach Chad Seibert, who he also lives with, he accepted a scholarship to play at Division II Millersville.
But after one season there, Mahlong opted to come home and the decision paid off.
“Aviwe has had a great sophomore year,” EMU head coach Melvin Felix said. “His work ethic and passion for the game is infectious and has been amazing to have this season.”
Mahlong and Seibert instantly connected due to that love for the game of basketball.
Quickly, Seibert’s aggressive mentality and determination to be the best rubbed off on Mahlong and it’s been evident in his game as he succeeds at the college level.
As a freshman last year for the Royals, Mahlong started 21 of 24 games, averaging 31 minutes per contest, and ranked second on the team with 9.4 points and 1.3 assists per game. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds per contest and was third with 0.9 steals.
“Aviwe is my brother,” Eastern Mennonite senior point guard DaiJordan Brown said. “I don't say that lightly. He is without a doubt one of the best players I have played with. Dude is a workhorse, always in the gym, always breathing the game of basketball. He brings leadership, competitiveness, aggressiveness, passion and intensity to the team. His biggest strengths are his shooting, confidence, rebounding and ability to make plays off the dribble.”
Brown praised Mahlong for his composure, noting he’s already a leader for the Royals.
This season, Mahlong is averaging 14.9 points per game, shooting 44 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc while also totaling 6.2 and 2.8 assists per contest.
On Feb. 1, he’ll get a chance to compete against Seibert, who is an assistant at nearby rival Bridgewater College, and show off just how developed his game is this season.
“Playing against Chad is always fun,” Mahlong said. “He’s my high school coach so he’ll always try to play me to my weaknesses, which I find fun. I enjoy being tested when I go against him so I’m definitely excited to play against a team that has him on the staff.”
Mahlong’s path to EMU may have been unconventional, but there’s no doubt he’s thriving.
And although there’s been some adversity along the way, his response was what saved him.
“I bring a level of toughness that, in my eyes, is different from other people,” Mahlong said. “My ability to move on from play to play is an aspect of my toughness that I pride myself on. In high school, I was taught that your mistake response should be far greater than the actual mistake you just made. Work ethic and the drive to be great is what is important. To me, nothing is possible without those two things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.