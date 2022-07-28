NEW ORLEANS — James Madison defensive lineman Jamare Edwards was on the sideline during the Dukes’ spring camp, but his impact on the defensive side of the ball won’t be absent for long.
When Edwards returns to the field with the Dukes for fall camp, his 6-foot-3, 281-pound frame will not be hard to miss.
The Miami, Fla., native transferred to JMU from Marshall this past January, just days before the spring semester started.
While with Marshall, Edwards was a force on the defensive front. In his five seasons there, Edwards made 34 appearances with 15 starts, racking up 87 tackles, six sacks and 17 quarterback hurries.
This season, he’ll get a chance to square off with his former team as the Thundering Herd will make its way to Harrisonburg in October.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff said he’s excited to see Edwards in the Sun Belt this season and is rooting for him, just except in the game against the Thundering Herd.
“Jamare’s an athletic specimen for his size,” Huff said. “He’s got really good agility. He moves well for a defensive lineman, knows the game. … He did a really good job for us.”
In Huff’s first season at Marshall, Edwards played in 10 games, logging 29 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
Edwards was also named to the 2021 preseason watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player in college football) and Rotary Lombardi Award (awarded to the player that best embodies the values and spirit of former Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi) while at Marshall.
That production is what led Marshall linebacker Eli Neal to call Edwards a “good asset and a good pickup for JMU.”
“He’s definitely a disruption on the defensive side,” Neal said. “Just making those plays in the backfield, you can catch him back there a lot disturbing the QB on the pass. Just shedding the running back, getting in the backfield.”
Neal said Edwards was a part of the defensive front that opened holes for him to run through, penetrating the opposing team’s backfield.
Edwards is set to play his sixth and final season of college football this fall with the Dukes.
