All of the scoring came in the second half, but unfortunately for Mary Baldwin, it didn’t have quite enough in a non-conference setback in Staunton.
Randolph held on for a gritty 2-1 victory over the pesky Squirrels in women's soccer action Wednesday at SMA Worth Field.
Senior standout Shea Rider finished with the lone goal in the loss for Mary Baldwin.
In goal, freshman Lauren Lasher also impressed with six second-half saves for MBU.
The Squirrels (1-3-1) return to the pitch on Saturday at Randolph-Macon.
