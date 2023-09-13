Mary Baldwin has already equaled its win total from 2022.
The Squirrels, led by sophomore hitter Hannah Roach and versatile freshman Josie Sheets, defeated non-conference foe Wilson 25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 25-17 on Tuesday in women's volleyball action on the road.
Sheets put together a massive stat line, finishing with 24 assists, seven kills, four blocks, and a trio of aces, while Roach led Mary Baldwin with a team-high 13 kills in the victory.
Freshman outside hitter Delaney Bolbach added seven kills for the Squirrels, while Jaisley Tibayan, another freshman libero, finished with a team-high 12 digs and four aces.
Sophomore setter Emily Penny dished out 14 assists for MBU to round out the attack.
The Squirrels (2-7) begin USA South action Saturday with a tri-match at Brevard at 10 a.m.
