Mary Baldwin's Reagan Frazier, a Wilson Memorial alum, has been named the USA South Athletic Conference Rookie Softball Pitcher of the Week by the league office.
Frazier, a freshman, pitched in both games of a doubleheader sweep over Salem College.
In the opener, Frazier pitched 2.2 innings and did not allow a hit. The right-hander from Waynesboro struck out two and didn’t walk a batter to pick up the win. In the second game, she pitched 2.1 innings and allowed just one hit. She struck out three and walked one to earn the save.
For the season, Frazier is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA.
