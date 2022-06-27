Clayton Matthews stood outside a Harrisonburg hotel waiting for the first James Madison assistant coach to arrive in town to help carry his bags inside.
It was 1999 and Clayton Matthews was eagerly waiting for Kyle Gillenwater to arrive after his father, Mickey Matthews, was named head coach of the Dukes. Clayton Matthews had known Gillenwater since he was a young boy when his father served on the Marshall coaching staff with the newest JMU assistant.
When Gillenwater arrived, he was surprised to see Clayton Matthews waiting for him at the door.
“A big ole smile on his face, ready to help out however he could,” Gillenwater said. “It was the first time I had seen him in a year and a half or so, it was good to see that big ole welcoming smile.”
That high school boy eventually won a state title, became a player at JMU and a college football coach with the Dukes later in life, but his smile and want to help others never wavered, even when he had to overcome different challenges.
Clayton Matthews died from a hemorrhagic stroke caused by a sudden spike in blood pressure on June 19. He was 40 years old.
“The first 21 years of his life, he lived the life of being the chosen one,” said Mickey Matthews, his father and longtime JMU head coach. “He was an all-state quarterback in two states. After the wreck, the last 19 years were a struggle. He did a great job overcoming them, but it wasn’t as smooth as the first 21 years.”
‘Christmas Came Early’
The first time Jeff Herron, the head football coach at Oconee High School in Athens, Ga., met Clayton Matthews, he was a “skinny, cocky” freshman in high school, but Herron quickly noticed his new quarterback’s character.
“He just had such an infectious smile and way about him,” Herron said. “You just absolutely loved being around him. It was evident early that he was the ultimate competitor. He just had a way about him that just won everybody over in a hurry.”
Clayton Matthews was an all-around athlete in high school, playing football and basketball, while also an up and coming golfer with a mentality that nobody was going to beat him on the course.
As a freshman, Clayton Matthews split time with the returning varsity quarterback, but by his sophomore year, he won the starting job, leading the team to the second round of the playoffs. He threw five interceptions in the final game of that season, but Herron said his quarterback was determined to return to the postseason.
He did, but Clayton Matthews almost moved away from Athens, Ga., when Mickey Matthews took the defensive coordinator job at Baylor in January 1999. The Matthews family moved to Waco, Texas, leaving Oconee without its star signal-caller, but two months after being hired by the Bears, Mickey Matthews was hired to take over as the head coach at JMU.
When that happened, the Matthews family walked back into Oconee and into Herron’s office: Clayton Matthews was going to stay in Georgia for another year before moving to Harrisonburg.
“It was like Christmas came early,” Herron said.
Herron had started working through the replacement options for Clayton Matthews, but tossed those out the window when he and his mother returned and said they were staying.
With Clayton Matthews back under center, Oconee turned into a state powerhouse. The Warriors went 15-0 to win the state title that season, but Clayton Matthews wasn’t the cocky kid that walked into the high school two years earlier. He was the ultimate teammate. The ultimate leader.
Alan Harrison, a senior wide receiver on that Oconee team, said Clayton Matthews’ background of coming from a household where his father coached college football led to a smart and confident quarterback on the field.
“He was super confident, for sure,” Harrison said. “He was a leader, talked a lot and knew a lot.”
Clayton Matthews’ leadership skills and personability didn’t go unnoticed by Herron.
“Everybody liked him,” Herron said. “Sometimes a quarterback that’s that good, they don’t. He was a really good teammate to everybody. The fact that he came back, it gave us a boost going into the state championship game.”
An All-Purpose Player
After leaving Oconne, Clayton Matthews finished his high school career at Spotswood High School, but he was a de facto JMU football player, spending his weekends inside Harrison’s dorm room.
Harrison, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver, graduated from Oconne after the state title run and played for Mickey Matthews at JMU from 2000-2004 and Clayton Matthews was a big reason why.
“It was a blast,” Harrison said of playing with Clayton Matthews in high school and later at JMU. “That was one of the reasons why I went to James Madison because I knew he would be going there, too.”
Harrison was roommates with JMU quarterback Matt Lezotte, a freshman from Augusta, Ga., and the pair didn’t have a big dorm room on campus, but it didn’t matter to Clayton Matthews. He’d show up at their door after school on Fridays, put a cot on their floor and stay with them for the weekends.
The trio would spend time together on campus and at the Matthews’ house in Harrisonburg with Kay Matthews making breakfast for them.
“It was a blast,” Harrison said. “We had a lot of fun.”
After spending a year at Spotswood, Clayton Matthews had an opportunity to play at Wake Forest, but instead he stayed home to play for his father at JMU.
Clayton Matthews was the star quarterback in high school, but he also was the team’s kicker and punter. When he got to JMU, his role expanded, moving to wide receiver, while also kicking and punting.
Mickey Matthews called his son “a good guy to have on the bus because you can do a lot of things during the game.”
The two hadn’t talked about Clayton Matthews playing for his father growing up, but soon enough it happened. Although he was the coach’s kid, Clayton Matthews didn’t receive any special treatment and Mickey Matthews said it wasn’t a challenge for him to do that.
“I went to great lengths to make sure I treated him like any other player who was on the team,” Mickey Matthews said. “The kids knew that. The one thing I had to watch sometimes was I was too hard on him. That can happen, too.”
Clayton Matthews and Harrison were back on the same team again and his leadership skills only evolved since their high school days.
“He was always upbeat, had a great attitude,” Harrison said. “He was never in a bad mood. When you’re on a sports team, you have practice, two-a-days. He would always have a good attitude. He was always making jokes, having fun. Always kind of uplifted everybody.”
His leadership qualities were also the reason that Clayton Matthews, a player who was recruited to be an all-purpose guy, was thrown under center with the Dukes. He wasn’t expected to be JMU’s quarterback when he arrived on campus and Mickey Matthews didn’t even want to use him there.
But when the Dukes lost all three of their quarterbacks with five games to play, the players went to the head coach’s office and told him to put his son in. Clayton Matthews didn’t want to play quarterback, either.
“When we recruited him, he made me promise him that we would not play him at quarterback because he said ‘Dad, I don’t have the arm to play major Division I quarterback,’ which he did not,” Mickey Matthews said.
Neither Mickey nor Clayton wanted the younger Matthews to go under center at Bridgeforth Stadium, but the Dukes rallied behind No. 8.
“The kids on the team who knew him really well all came to my office and wanted him to play quarterback,” Mickey Matthews said. “The No. 1 reason was he was such a good leader. He was a very strong leader on the team and all the kids felt like he was the best option we had to win games. To play him at quarterback all came from the team. I did not want to do it, but it was because of his leadership ability.”
Clayton Matthews played in three games at quarterback during his freshman season, going 24-of-53 for 347 yards with two touchdowns.
After that, he went back to his utility-type role, punting, kicking off and some wide receiver for the Dukes his sophomore year. He did, however, complete one pass against Northeastern during the 2002 season, a 40-yard completion to Harrison.
That contest would be the last time Clayton Matthews donned a gold JMU football helmet. It was the last time he’d put the pads on to play for his father. It was his last pass to his former high school teammate.
In August 2003, Clayton Matthews lost control of his car in Harrisonburg and it went down a hill and into the woods off of University Boulevard. He was thrown out of the car and left paralyzed below the chest. It was his first of two major car accidents in a year’s time.
Herron, the high school coach, flew to Harrisonburg that night to be with the Matthews family in the emergency room.
“I think any of us that were there that night, if the doctor had said we’ll guarantee you that he’ll live 20-plus years from now, I think any of us would have signed up and said yes,” Herron said. “It was really touch and go, such a significant injury, such a tough rehab. But because he was a competitor, he did a great job with it.”
‘He Was Kind Of Meant To Coach’
Clayton Matthews loved to compete and it didn’t matter the venue, he wanted to win.
Herron visited his former quarterback many times in Harrisonburg and one time he sat down in Clayton Matthews’ room to talk, he was playing online poker.
“He was so into it because at the time, that was the only way he could compete,” Herron said.
“I can’t imagine being in the situation he was in,” Herron said. “His athletic ability and his athleticism was kind of the defining thing of his life and then all the sudden that was taken away. So he had a tougher fight to go through than most people that happens to. He handled it great.”
Soon enough, Clayton Matthews returned to the gridiron with a whistle around his neck. He was ready to coach.
The transition to coaching wasn’t a crazy idea. In fact, Harrison saw the traits in Clayton Matthews the quarterback, so when he put the coaching hat on, he was a good fit.
“He was kind of meant to coach, he was like Mickey,” Harrison said. “He just knew a lot, loved to coach, loved to talk, loved to joke around, so he was perfect for it in that sense.”
Gillenwater, a JMU assistant at the time and later the Dukes’ defensive coordinator, said Clayton Matthews’ transition to coaching was a result of his football intelligence.
“He was truly a coach's kid because he understood the game when he played,” Gillenwater said. “He understood, but just because you’re a good player doesn’t mean you’re going to be a good coach. He was able to transition from one role to the next pretty easily because of his aptitude for the game. He matured pretty quickly once he started coaching, too.”
Clayton Matthews coached the wide receivers at JMU under his father’s tutelage as his first job after playing.
Though they were family, Clayton Matthews and Mickey Matthews kept their football relationship professional. There was a time where Clayton Matthews would call his father to talk football and when they were done, he’d call his mother about something else, even though he knew they were in the same room, just 10 feet away from each other.
“I asked him, ‘Did you realize we were sitting next to each other?’” Mickey Matthews recalled. “He said ‘Oh yeah dad.’ We kept it separate. I thought it was humorous.”
“When he and I talked, it wasn’t father, son, it was like talking to another assistant coach about what was going on with the football program,” Mickey Matthews said. “I really enjoyed being around him because I knew how hard he worked.”
Mickey Matthews wasn’t the only one to notice how hard Clayton Matthews worked.
Curt Newsome, a former JMU assistant coach and the current head coach at Emory & Henry, said it was inspiring to see Clayton Matthews coach through the adversity he had to overcome in his life.
“He’s coaching a room full of receivers who can fly around the field and your coach is in a wheelchair,” Newsome said. “That doesn’t happen very often. I think they had the utmost respect for him and his knowledge and his ability to recruit also.”
Clayton Matthews’ biggest coaching strength was recruiting and it was a simple, but effective approach that helped him the most with it: Connecting with others.
“He was a people person,” said Newsome, who later hired Clayton Matthews at Emory & Henry. “That was the biggest thing. I think a good recruiter is a good listener. He was a good listener and related to kids well. That still works.”
When he started recruiting, Clayton Matthews was in charge of the Atlanta area since he’d played high school football in Athens, Ga. He’d drive down using a car with special hand controls with no complaints. When he’d pull up to a school, Clayton Matthews’ personality kicked into full gear.
He’d know everyone in the buildings, from the office secretary to the head coaches to the athletic directors. Everyone knew he was there to recruit and he was quite good at it, too.
“He just had the ability to connect with people,” Mickey Matthews said. “It was God-given that he could connect with people. He was a terrific recruiter with us there at James Madison. He just had that ability.”
Clayton Matthews recruited near where he played, including at Oconee, and Herron said what made him a good quarterback also made him a good recruiter: His rare ability to connect with anyone.
“Coaches that I knew when he recruited their schools, nobody ever thought about it that he was in a wheelchair recruiting,” Herron said. “That’s not what you noticed about him when he came to recruit your school. You just noticed that he’s a dang good recruiter and he was connecting with people. … His personality, it was kind of once in a lifetime.”
‘That’s Just Who He Was’
Clayton Matthews cared about almost everyone he interacted with and that was no different when he ran his gourmet donut shop in Myrtle Beach.
Each time a local non-profit asked if they could get donuts as a donation for an event, Clayton Matthews couldn’t say no. It didn’t matter when it was, he was ready to help.
Mickey Matthews said he talked with Clayton Matthews many times about it’s good to help some organizations with donuts, but they were in the business to turn a profit. Clayton Matthews’ response? They all needed help.
“He was Mr. Easy in terms of getting free donuts,” Mickey Matthews said. “His heart was so big. He really cared about people and wanted to help them.”
That desire to help those in need wasn’t something that Clayton Matthews grew into over time. He always had the drive within him.
In high school, Clayton Matthews would “adopt” kids at school that didn’t have the things he did and would hang out with them, pick them up and take them places, Herron said.
“He was good with people,” Herron said. “He realized there were people that were less fortunate in their circumstances than him and he kind of gravitated towards those people. I think that might be what endeared him to others so much.”
Gillenwater, who had known Clayton Matthews for almost his entire life, noticed the caring side of him quickly and it didn’t matter what the setting was, he was going to help others.
“Clayton always favored the underdog,” Gillenwater said. “If there was somebody who struggled with sports, Clayton was there to cheer him on. If it was somebody who was struggling financially, he was always helping out.”
Newsome, who was determined to hire Clayton Matthews at Emory & Henry when he had the opportunity, said caring was a big trait of his.
“Clayton was going to help anybody around him who needed help,” Newsome said. “The more help you needed, the more Clayton was going to give. That’s just who he was.”
