He knows all about the overnight credibility a program gains with recruits when it elevates to the highest level of college football, and Mickey Matthews was reminded of that last week when he tuned in for the Wednesday primetime meeting between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.
Matthews, the former longtime James Madison coach, was the defensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina in 2016 and 2017 when the Chanticleers transitioned from the Big South Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision to the Sun Belt Conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“You take those kids that you saw on television the other night,” Matthews said by phone Monday evening, “and those kids are all good players, and those were the ones we signed as soon as we went [FBS].”
Coincidentally, JMU’s likely new home will also be the Sun Belt Conference in the Dukes’ potential jump from the Colonial Athletic Association in the FCS to the FBS.
“Our whole lives changed,” Matthews said. “And James Madison’s life will change immediately.
“When you start talking to a kid in Virginia that can play Division I [FBS] football and Virginia or Virginia Tech doesn’t offer him, he’s not going to leave the state. JMU will have a great chance at getting those guys. You may not beat Virginia or Virginia Tech for kids, but at the same token, you’re going to get a lot better of a football player. And we found that out real fast at Coastal as soon as we started talking about going [FBS] down here, and the level of players here that we signed was much superior.”
Matthews said a move to the Sun Belt is a great one for the Dukes, especially since the league is likely to fit JMU well geographically. Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State already reside in the conference while Old Dominion and Marshall are expected leave Conference USA to join the Sun Belt at the same time as the Dukes.
Those schools have previously forged paths – similar to the one JMU will embark on upon entrance into the Sun Belt – from top-notch runs in Division I-AA or FCS to I-A or FBS.
JMU won national championships in 2004 and 2016. Appalachian State won three straight I-AA titles from 2005 through 2007. Georgia Southern won six championships. Marshall won it all twice including in 1992 when Matthews was the defensive coordinator there.
“It’s really terrific,” said Matthews, who noted he tried to convince JMU administration to make the jump in the last round of realignment when he was the head coach and the Dukes had their first chance to leave the FCS for the Sun Belt.
“I think you’ll get your crowds back,” he said, “and the only thing people need to understand is that you’re going to play against a lot better of football programs. You take Marshall and those people, and I was at Marshall last week. But woo, man, do they have good players. Georgia Southern has good football players.
“So, there’s going to be some transition, there’s no doubt, because believe me, you’re not going to be playing Richmond anymore. You’re going to be playing some good teams. I watched Coastal Carolina and Appalachian [State] play the other night, and I thought, ‘Man, those programs have better players than James Madison right now.’ But as time goes along, you’re going to get your share of football players.”
He said the key to the Dukes’ success will be recruiting well in Northern Virginia, Richmond and the Virginia Beach area. Those three parts of the state are heavily recruited now by every Power Five and Group of Five school within an eight-hour radius.
“In terms of stepping up, I thought, when we were [at JMU] we could compete,” Matthews said. “And I’ve said this for 25 years and it’s a fact, and [Virginia Tech coach Justin] Fuente is finding out now, that you’re not going to win at Virginia Tech, Virginia or JMU unless you do a great job recruiting in the state. And I think both Virginia and Virginia Tech have struggled to recruit in the state, and Virginia is a hotbed of high school football, so you’ve got to get your share of kids at those three institutions to win.”
Matthews said it’s a smart move for JMU to depart the Colonial Athletic Association, which he pointed out has been doomed since it lost prominent basketball programs like George Mason, VCU and Richmond to the Atlantic 10, as well as the FCS, which he believes never had the necessary support it required from the NCAA to thrive.
“The NCAA never enhanced I-AA,” Matthews said. “To this day, I believe if they would’ve done a better job with I-AA and enhanced it with maybe incentives for the final four, top eight or whatever, you would’ve had teams stay.
“At JMU, the year we won the national championship, we lost $1 million and when you’re winning and it’s costing you money, that’s why all these teams are going up to [FBS]. You leave them no choice, those schools like JMU, Marshall and Appalachian State, because the financial situation with the NCAA is deplorable.”
He said JMU is now on its way to a stable situation in the Sun Belt as opposed to anywhere else it might’ve landed like the American Athletic Conference or C-USA, which have both been forced to retool in the ripple effects of the decision bluebloods Oklahoma and Texas made in July to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.
The Big 12 followed by adding independent BYU and AAC members Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston. The AAC turned and raided current C-USA schools UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio, which all bring with them large television markets even though that’s part of why C-USA is currently fighting for its life.
Matthews insists – and he said he’s thought this way since he was an assistant at Georgia and the Bulldogs would bus to SEC opponents Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and South Carolina – that the best leagues prioritize regional rivalries and have games that players, coaches and most importantly fans, who spend money, are invested in.
He said when JMU played Old Dominion twice before ODU transitioned to the FBS that he sensed the games were memorable and meant something. The Dukes lost by three in Norfolk in 2011 and the Monarchs beat JMU in Harrisonburg by 10, and in each game ODU’s then-quarterback Taylor Heinicke made plays to propel his team to victory.
“And when it came out about all the teams going to the American,” Matthews said, “I said, I don’t know who’s doing the selling, but anyone who thinks Rice in the Houston area and North Texas in the Dallas area is going to get more TV sets turned on, they should sell oceanfront property in Arizona. You’re going to get more TV sets watching at JMU, Marshall and Appalachian State.”
He said there will be logistic changes for JMU to overcome like when the Dukes have to host a game at Bridgeforth Stadium on a Wednesday or Thursday evening and there’s parking issues or professors contemplating whether or not to hold class when their students have the choice to attend a football game instead.
“I’d like to be a fly on the wall in that faculty meeting,” Matthews said with a chuckle.
But overall, he said the move makes sense.
“I just think we should’ve done it 10 years ago,” he said.
