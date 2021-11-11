Former Buffalo Gap standout Hannah Varner scored 11 points and snagged six rebounds as Mary Baldwin stayed unbeaten with a 54-47 non-conference win over Eastern Mennonite in women's basketball action at Yoder Arena on Thursday.
Jalen Gather added 11 points, seven boards, three assists, two steals and a block for the Squirrels (3-0) while Mya Colmen had nine points and four steals.
For the Royals (1-1), Mya Hamlet had a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds while teammate Brii Redfearn had 16 points and 13 boards of her own.
EMU, which committed 28 turnovers in the loss, only had four players in the scoring column. Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara added four points.
Mary Baldwin 11 14 16 13 — 54
Eastern Mennonite 10 8 10 19 — 47
MARY BALDWIN (54) — Farrait 3 0-2 7, Saygili 2 1-2 6, Varner 5 0-0 11, Gather 5 0-1 11, Moran 1 1-2 3, Clarke 3, 1-2 7, Coleman 4 1-2 9, Ramis 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-11 54.
EASTERN MENNONITE (47) — Komara 2 0-0 4, Clapp 0 0-0 0, Hamlet 8 2-6 20, Redfearn 7 2-4, 16, Price 2 3-4 7, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Jacobs 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-14 47.
3-Point Goals — Mary Baldwin 4 (Farrait, Saygili, Varner, Gathers), Eastern Mennonite 2 (Hamet).
